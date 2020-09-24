Shudder has announced a brand-new Creepshow animated Halloween special. Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth) provide the voices for the fully animated episode. The special is all set to feature two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio. If that wasn't enough, the two stories were written by Stephen King and Joe Hill. You can check out a new look at the Creep below.

Surprise! A @CreepshowTv animated special will premiere on Shudder on October 26.



Starring Kiefer Sutherland & Joey King, the special will feature two segments based on short stories by Stephen King & Joe Hill & is directed by Greg Nicotero. Part of our #61DaysofHalloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/W9akryF55t — Shudder (@Shudder) September 24, 2020

First up for Shudder's Creepshow Halloween special is Survivor Type, which is based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero. It stars Kiefer Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. Twittering from the Circus of the Dead is based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale. It stars Joey King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Greg Nicotero says, "Halloween wouldn't be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween." Shudder is providing horror fans with something special at a time when the world could really use it, especially since it looks like Halloween parties and trick-or-treating is out of the question for 2020. Shudder subscribers in the U.K. will also get to see the Creepshow animated Halloween special on October 26th, on time with North America.

Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager is excited for fans to see the Creepshow Halloween animated special. "Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season," says Engler. It's unclear at the moment when Creepshow season 2 will debut, due to all of the uncertainty in the world at the moment. However, an animated special was something that could be done safely with minimal contact from the outside world. Hopefully Shudder will release a trailer for the animated Halloween special in the coming weeks.

The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment. The Halloween special news was first announced by the Shudder Twitter account.