Shudder has announced A Creepshow Holiday Special set to premiere December 18th. The Christmas special will be available exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. Production on Creepshow season 2 was halted earlier this year due to the public health crisis, but that did not stop Greg Nicotero and crew from getting some other work done. One of the projects Nicotero worked on was the recently-released Creepshow animated Halloween special, and now, we have a Christmas special on the way.

In the holiday themed, hour-long Creepshow episode, Shapeshifters Anonymous, fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero. It is based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call).

Greg Nicotero is excited for horror fans to see A Creepshow Holiday Special, much like he was for the Creepshow Halloween special. "The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," said Nicotero. "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed." All we need now is an official trailer to see what Nicotero is teasing, which should be coming in the next few weeks. If the animated Halloween special is any indication, horror fans are in for a real treat in a few weeks.

Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager, is also excited for Shudder devotees to see A Creepshow Holiday Special. "This year has been Shudder's biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise," said Engler. "Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart and gore galore." Creepshow, Shudder's record-breaking anthology series based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 movie, is set to return for a second season in 2021. We do not have a Shudder premiere date at this time, though it seems that production has been able to pick back up, along with additional casting.

A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment. Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment. Mitchell Galin is a producer. The Holiday special news was first announced by the official Shudder website.