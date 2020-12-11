Shudder has released the trailer for A Creepshow Holiday Special. AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, also released some new images from the special, which is all set to premiere December 18th, exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, along with the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. 2020 has been tricky for Shudder's Creepshow, but Greg Nicotero and crew have adapted to bring new content to horror fans all over the world.

A Creepshow Holiday Special stars Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project). It is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero and based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call). In the holiday themed, hour-long episode, Shapeshifters Anonymous, fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group.

A Creepshow Holiday Special trailer teases some of the horror that fans will be able to check out next week. As is the case with most good trailers, this one leaves a lot more questions than answers, which Creepshow fans will likely find to be intriguing. We all want to know what goes down in Shapeshifters Anonymous ("were-cheetah" and "were-tortoise?"), and luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to see what the Shudder crew has put under the Christmas tree for us this year. However, there might be more than a few people who are a little too scared to tear off the wrapping paper, thanks to the creepy trailer.

Greg Nicotero said, "The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," when he first announced A Creepshow Holiday Special. "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies, and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed." This year has been a big one for Shudder, even though it has presented a lot of challenges. Creepshow season 2 has been delayed, but it was able to get back to production recently. Shudder and Nicotero utilized their time wisely and put together the animated Creepshow Halloween special, and now the holiday special.

A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer. You can check out the trailer for A Creepshow Holiday Special above, thanks to the official Shudder YouTube channel.