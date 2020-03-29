Special effects legend Greg Nicotero has shared a Creepshow season 2 update on social media. Nicotero confirmed that production has been stalled due to the world's current state of affairs. Most of Hollywood has been shut down and forced to work from home, along with a ton of other businesses across the world. For Creepshow, it seems that they had really just started with season 2 and it looks like there is a lot more work to do when everything gets back to normal.

Before Creepshow season 2 halted production, they were working on a massive spider, which can be seen in Greg Nicotero's video update. It's pretty creepy, to say the least, and Nicotero seems proud of the work that went into making it. However, he doesn't want to get too close to the spider. As it turns out, even horror legends still get scared. He had this to say.

"Even though filming for Creepshow season 2 is delayed, I wanted to give you a little glimpse at one of the puppets IN PROGRESS before 'the pause.' A wee bit more hair work and need to connect controllers for body and mandible articulation. It's tough to get too close to this cause I am terrified of spiders but good therapy I guess."

Creepshow season 2 was announced in October 2019 by Shudder. The platform was very happy with the way everything worked out, according to its GM Craig Engler. He says, "Shudder's first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board." He went on to note that Greg Nicotero and crew "delivered an amazing show that's unlike anything else on TV and we're thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season."

Greg Nicotero is happy to be back for Creepshow season 2 after calling the project a "labor of love." With that being said, it has to be a pretty big bummer to have everything stopped for the time being, or "paused," as Nicotero puts it. Regardless, this is something that everybody in the entertainment business is having to deal with as everybody looks towards an uncertain future. It's unclear of what comes next, but it's looking more and more like a real-life episode of Creepshow.

While Creepshow is a Shudder exclusive, the first season is preparing to air on AMC. The network TV debut of the horror anthology series is supposed to happen before season 2 launches on Shudder, but it's unclear when that will be happening now since everything has been delayed indefinitely. Whatever the case may be, this is still exciting news for horror fans who have not yet been able to see what Greg Nicotero and his team have put together. While we wait for some more season 2 news, you can check out the latest update below, thanks to Greg Nicotero's Instagram page.