Shudder has released the first trailer for Creepshow season 2. In addition, the horror streaming service has revealed that fans will finally be able to see the second season on April 1st. Production on season 2 was supposed to kick off in March of 2020, but it was forced to shut down, due to the public health crisis. Producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero, along with his team did not stop working though. Instead, they were able to deliver two specials, A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special in 2020, which was enough to hold fans over.

Creepshow season 2 was able to begin filming in September 2020, as the cast and crew followed strict health and safety protocols. Along with the filming announcement, Shudder and Greg Nicotero revealed the new cast. Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Josh McDermitt, Keith David, and Ashley Laurence were cast for the second season. Later in October 2020, Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon and Eric Edelstein were cast.

The new trailer gives horror fans some frightening teases of the upcoming episodes. Shapeshifters Anonymous Parts 1 and 2 is written by Greg Nicotero and based on a short story by J.A. Konrath about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group. Keith David, Ashley Laurence and Josh McDermitt star in Pesticide, which was written by Frank Dietz. The story revolves around an exterminator who makes an infernal bargain. Model Kid is written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito and it is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. We have yet to see the story details for the remaining episodes.

Unfortunately, one of the stories from Creepshow season 2 will not air. Musician Marilyn Manson was cast in one of the episodes, which Shudder and Greg Nicotero have chosen not to put out. Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women over the last month, including ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood. "I found out about it the same time everybody else did that particular morning," Nicotero said. "I don't think there was a moment where we didn't want to do the right thing and pull the episode." Nicotero went on to say, "I don't think we thought about it for more than four seconds... And there were some great actors in that episode, but we stand by the decision and we stand by the support that shows."

If all of the Creepshow season 2 news wasn't enough, Shudder has also announced that season 3 will also premiere this year. With season 1 breaking records for the streaming service, there are a lot of expectations from fans for the next two seasons to be as good, if not better, than the first installment. While we wait to see how the two new seasons stand up, you can check out the Creepshow season 2 trailer above. You can also see some brand-new season 2 images below.