Hot on the trail of the release of the Creepshow season 2 trailer, Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, has announced the renewal of the hit anthology series Creepshow for a third season. The upcoming season 3 will consist of six episodes, which are set to premiere later this year. The renewal comes ahead of the series' season two debut on April 1st, with new episodes airing each week. It has also been announced that the hit show will also air on AMC at a later date.

Actors Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie) and Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) will join as guest stars in Creepshow season 3, with more guest stars to be announced at a later date. The hit Shudder series is based on horror legend George A. Romero's iconic 1982 movie of the same name, and it is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). Nicotero had this to say about the season 3 announcement.

"During our season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet. "I'm incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year."

While the wait for Creepshow season 2 has been a long one, the wait is about to pay off. As Greg Nicotero stated, horror fans will have two seasons of the series to look forward to this year, which comes after they did two specials in 2020 to make up for the lack of season 2 updates. A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special were fully embraced by horror audiences.

Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager also spoke about his excitement of teaming up with Greg Nicotero again for Creepshow season 3. "Two years ago, Greg Nicotero and his team revived the beloved Creepshow franchise with a spectacular first season followed by two ambitious specials, raising the bar for what a horror anthology series can be," he said. "Engler went on to say, "We're thrilled to bring Shudder members two more seasons this year, with new episodes that are even bigger, better, more shocking, and hilarious, and that truly live up to the show's tag line, 'The most fun you'll ever have being scared.'"

In its first season, Creepshow smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most watched program in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show was a hit with critics along with fans as one of 2019's best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97% Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline was the first to announce the Creepshow season 3 news.