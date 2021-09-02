Shudder is bringing the jump scares with its new trailer for their anthology series Creepshow. Season 3 will have twelve new terrorizing tales this Halloween season starting in September. There are six episodes in tota, with two tales per episode. Check out what The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero has in store for us.

A great cast for Season 3 are no strangers to the genre and are sure to please the fans. Ethan Embry might have some folks fooled with his sweet and innocent act in Grace and Frankie, but we've seen The Devil's Candy and Cheap Thrills. James Remar put on the charm in Sex and the City, but he will always be that guy chained to the bench in The Warriors for me. And of course, he spawned our bloodthirsty Dexter. So it's good to see them return on Shudder in all new Creepshow episodes

The Wailing Dead villain Michael Rooker (Slither), shows his threatening mug. Johnathon Schaech is pairing up again with fellow That Thing You Do cast member Ethan Embry. He was even a baddie in that Tom Hanks musical. Need I mention Prom Night? Reid Scott of Veep and Venom will have his chance to jump into the genre. While Hannah Fierman will be right at home in the horror sphere with her turns V/H/S, American Hell, Dead by Midnight (Y2Kill) and The Nurturing.

AMC describes Creepshow as, "Creepshow, based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page..."

joe Hill will be returning for Creepshow Season 3 with an offering of his short story Mums, revolving around a young boy who lives with his parents, who are part of the Patriot movement and sequester him from society. It's a tale of right-wing paranoia and gun worship.. Hill says of his tale, "I think the national crop is paranoia," Hill says. "I wanted to really get inside the minds of people like this and like the president. People for whom every conspiracy theory is just automatically true and they operate off that belief. They arm up against those beliefs.

"I could have written about mass shooters, but I was more interested in the 'normal' guy. He's out there grilling on Sunday. He'll lend you his lawnmower without a thought. And then on a Friday after a few drinks, he'll take the gun out of the safe, point it at his wife, and 'joke' that if she ever leaves him he'll kill her and her children with that gun. That's way scarier than vampires."

And if you need more for your Joe Hill fix, you cannot go wrong with his the Audible version of 'Locke and Key.' narrated by Haley Joel Osment, Tatiana Maslany and Kate Mulgrew. It's described as, "A brutal and tragic event drives the Locke family from their home in California to the relative safety of their ancestral estate in Lovecraft, Massachusetts, an old house with powerful keys and fantastic doors that transform all who dare to walk through them. As siblings Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke discover the secrets of the old house, they also find that it's home to a hate-filled and relentless creature that will not rest until it forces open the most terrible door of them all..."

If you need to catch up on the first two seasons of Creepshow, they are available right now on Shudder with a subscription. New Creepshow episodes premieres Thursday, September 23 on Shudder as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.