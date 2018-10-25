There are killer clowns. And then there are shock-inducing murder clowns that will evaporate your spine with just one wink and honk of the nose. Crepitus definitely falls into this later category. We've been dreading Crepitus' arrival for awhile now, but it appears this teeth-ripping blood ghoul is ready to feast. Today, we have a new trailer that brings the dirty, feces-stained, soon-to-be infamous horror legend out of hiding.

Horror icon Bill Moseley returns to star as the creepy killer clown Crepitus. Trust us when we say Pennywise has got nothing on this hell spawn. The world premiere for Crepitus has been set for the Spooky Empire Film Festival in Orlando, Florida. Things kick off this Friday, October 26. In celebration of Crepitus' big coming out party, producers behind the movie have released a new festival trailer, which arrives just in time for Halloween.

Crepitus gives Bill Moseley another wicked leading role after making a very scary name for himself in horror treats such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, House of 1000 Corpses and its sequel Devil's Rejects, Repo! The Generic Opera, Army of Darkness and the recently wrapped Rob Zombie film, Three from Hell. Executive Producer Lance Paul announced the release of the Crepitus Festival Trailer in support of the World Premiere. The sneak peek even contains a quote from yours truly. Sometime in the recent past, I proclaimed this, which is showing up in the trailer.

"Crepitus really has a chance to be the most bizarrely brilliant horror film."

And we stand by that. This looks both bizarre and brilliant for a killer clown movie. Crepitus also stars Chalet Lizette Brannan (Cyborg X, Star Trek: Captain Pike and The Sparrows) as Sam, Eve Mauro (Cyborg X, Dexter and CSI Miami) as Brandi (The Mom), Caitlin Williams (a Cheboygan native) as Eli in her feature film debut, Executive Producer Lance Paul, (Dark Roads 79, Crazy Sex, 90210 and Buried Cain) as Sheriff Jed, Darren Barcomb (Krampus: The Devil Returns) as Deputy Camden and Johnny Stevenson (Krampus: The Devil Returns) as Deputy Blake.

The festival will be held at the Caribe Royal Orlande at 8101 World Center Drive in Orland, Florida. Crepitus will screen at 11:30pm in the Boca room III-IV. Cast members Bill Moseley, Chalet Lizette Brannan, Lance Paul, director Haynze Whitmore, script author Eddie Renner and a host of other celebrities will be there during the festival for autograph signing and photo ops. Crepitus is directed by Haynze Whitmore. The screenplay was written by Eddie and Sarah Renner.

In Crepitus, seventeen year old Elizabeth and her younger sister Sam are thrust into circumstances more terrifying than life with their abusive, drunken mother when they are forced to move into their deceased Grandfather's house. Frightened beyond belief, they learn horrible things about their family history. Never mind the ghosts in the house, there is something far worse that takes an interest in them...a cannibalistic clown named Crepitus. Take a look at the chilling new festival trailer for Crepitus direct from Ginger Knight Entertainment.