Horror movies have been teaching us how to survive for decades, and we could learn a thing or two from a select few Sci-Fi classics. Director Michael Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat, Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and editor Evan Gorski have created the ultimate survival video out of footage from old horror and sci-fi movies to prove this point. Since the world is in a pretty weird place at the moment, it has left people with a lot more free time to complete or start new projects. Dougherty and Gorski have used some of that free time to creates something pretty entertaining for everybody else who is stuck indoors.

They Live, Alien, World War Z, The Thing, I Am Legend, The Mist, Terminator, Terminator 2, The Shining, and Jaws are just a handful of the movies that have been edited together to make this amazing clip that perfectly sums up the world's current state of affairs. Isolation, reopening movie theaters, restaurants and beaches, injecting disinfectant, and more. It's all here and it's been here for decades. The warning signs have been there all along, some of us just weren't paying close enough attention.

The clip, which is just over 3 minutes in length, edits together an immense amount of footage from classic horror and sci-fi movies to fit right into today's headlines. Gloria Gaynor's 1978 classic "I Will Survive" plays in the background, which gives some hope to the whole situation. One has to wonder how much time Michael Dougherty and Evan Gorski put into compiling all of these clips and then editing it all together because there is a ton of footage spliced in this cinematic cocktail.

The world could use some extra entertainment at the moment. People are torn between being able to leave their homes and continuing to stay indoors and practice safe social distancing. Just like in Jaws, the beaches are starting to reopen as everyone tries to figure out if it's too soon to do so. Hopefully this story ends better than that one did when the beaches were reopened. With that being said, the main point of Michael Dougherty and Evan Gorski's video is to stay safe, while offering some entertainment.

The text, "Crew Expendable," from Alien is the last thing we see in the video, which really nails the point of the whole thing. Some will disagree, while others will continue to do what they have been doing in an effort to keep things from getting worse. Major movie theater chains aren't aiming to reopen until July, while Disneyland and Disney World don't have a reopening date yet. Even when things are open again, things are going to be a lot different for at least the next few years as we try to figure out what a new normal is. While we wait for more news, good or bad, you can check out the ultimate survival video above, thanks to Mike Dougherty's YouTube channel.