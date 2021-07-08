Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss is one man, all revenge in the newly released trailer for Paramount's upcoming thriller Crime Story. Much like Liam Neeson before him, Dreyfuss will prove to be an unexpected threat as he punches and shoots his way through the bad guys foolish enough to slither their way into his now-peaceful life.

The era of the aged action star continues in Crime Story, which is led by Jaws and The Goodbye Girl star Richard Dreyfuss as ex-mob boss and hitman Ben Myers, who is targeted in a home robbery. As you might expect this is a big mistake, and Myers decides to take his particular set of skills out of retirement, taking justice into his own hands and embarking on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller from director Adam Lipsius.

Making up the supporting cast alongside Dreyfuss are fellow Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino as Ben Myers' put-upon daughter, as well as Black Lightning star Cress Williams, Identity's Pruitt Taylor Vince, Loki star Derek Russo, Magic Mike XXL star Haviland Stillwell, and The Purge's Andrea Frankle.

While the title lacks any semblance of anything that could be called inspiration, and the plot sounds as cookie-cutter as they come, Crime Story nonetheless looks like an exciting slice of action movie escapism. If Taken has proven anything, it's that putting a hugely talented actor at the center of a standard plot can sometimes result in action thriller perfection, raising what should be a forgettable B-movie to something much, much more. Whether that will be the case with Crime Story remains to be seen, but the sight of a 73-year-old Richard Dreyfuss torturing and dispatching nameless henchmen will surely be something to behold.

Dreyfuss is of course known for his standout roles in such cinematic classics as Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, American Graffiti and for his Academy Award winning performance in 1977's The Goodbye Girl, a romantic comedy-drama which centers on an odd trio: a struggling actor who has sublet a Manhattan apartment from a friend, the current occupant (his friend's ex-girlfriend, who has just been abandoned), and her precocious young daughter.

Dreyfuss has kept fairly busy over the last few years, with roles in the likes of Book Club, Netflix's action outing Polar, and comedy The Last Laugh alongside Chevy Chase, as well as starring as Bernie Madoff in the ABC limited series, Madoff.

Dreyfuss has several projects in the pipeline aside from cracking skulls and taking names in Crime Story, including the comedy Killing Winston Jones; the western Murder at Emigrant Gulch; the drama Nate & Al which follows Al Kaplan and his gang of wisecracking Holocaust Survivors as they plot to kidnap the Nazi war criminal before he is deported; and the action flick Every Last One of Them. Crime Story will be available in Theaters, on Digital, and On Demand from August 13, 2021.