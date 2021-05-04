Seminal director David Cronenberg's next project has now tapped Twilight star Kristen Stewart and No Time to Die star Léa Seydoux to join Viggo Mortensen in the mysterious Crimes of the Future. The project will also star the likes of Scott Speedman (The Strangers, Underworld), as well as Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski, with production due to begin this summer in Greece.

Several details have also now been revealed regarding the movie, with reports stating that Crimes of the Future will take "a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings." In this futuristic vision, humans have evolved "beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of trans-humanism, others attempt to police it. Either way, 'Accelerated Evolution Syndrome,' is spreading fast."

Viggo Mortensen will likely play main character Saul Tenser, a beloved performance artist who has embraced the syndrome, which has caused him to sprout new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has crafted a new kind of performance art, allowing spectators to marvel at the removal of these organs in real-time. According to reports, his art has leads to "both the government and a strange subculture taking note", forcing Tenser to consider what would be "his most shocking performance of all."

While some had thought that Crimes of the Future would be a more conventional retelling of Cronenberg's 1970 venture of the same name, this outline sounds like a huge departure from that movie, though some of the same ideas may be folded into the story. "I have unfinished business with the future," Cronenberg said of the new project. "To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before," added producer Robert Lantos. "Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David's unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about."

Though Crimes of the Future sounds very different to the director's movie of the same name, it maintains the body horror themes that David Cronenberg has become so renowned for. This is something that audiences and fans of the filmmaker had hoped to see again, with Viggo Mortensen teasing as much when he discussed the project earlier this year. "Yes, we do have something in mind. It's something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made," Mortensen teased at the time. "Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it'll be this summer we'll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins."

Kristen Stewart has carved out a compelling career beyond the world of Twilight with roles in the likes of Personal Shopper, Certain Women, and Underwater. She will soon star as Princess Diana in director Pablo Larraín's Spencer. Léa Seydoux meanwhile is best known for roles in the likes of Blue Is the Warmest Colour and TheLobster and can next be seen reprising the role of Madeleine Swann in the latest 007 adventure, No Time to Die. This comes to us from Deadline.