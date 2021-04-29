Teased by Lord of the Rings and Eastern Promises star Viggo Mortensen earlier this year, more details have now emerged regarding seminal director David Cronenberg's next cinematic venture, which will reportedly be titled Crimes of the Future. According to a new report, Cronenberg is looking to begin filming the project in Greece this summer with shooting taking place "over 30 days from August 2 to September 10, mostly around the capital, Athens, including at the Iris cinema, Arcade of Anatolia, and harbor of Piraeus."

The title, Crimes of the Future, should be familiar to David Cronenberg fans, with the filmmaker writing and directing a movie with the same title back in 1970. Shot silent with a commentary added afterwards, Crimes of the Future is set in 1997 and tells the story of Adrian Tripod, the director of a dermatological clinic who is searching for his mentor who has disappeared following a catastrophic plague, resulting from cosmetic products, which has killed the entire population of sexually mature women.

The original movie is full of the disturbing themes and body horror imagery that Cronenberg has become well-known for, and while it is unknown how the new Crimes of the Future will relate to its predecessor, this does align with what Viggo Mortensen revealed when last he spoke of the project. "Yes, we do have something in mind. It's something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made," Mortensen teased at the time. "Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it'll be this summer we'll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins."

Mortensen referring to Cronenberg's "origins" quickly had fans wondering whether this means body-horror stuff, something that the director has proven time and again to be the master of with the likes of Scanners, Videodrome, and The Fly, among others. Without giving too much away, Mortensen seemingly confirmed that the movie will gift modern audiences with the twisted sight of Cronenberg's patented manipulation of biology saying, "Yeah, it's very interesting. It's almost like a strange film noir story. It's disturbing and it's good, I think. But since his origins, he's obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director."

Robert Lantos, the producer on Crimes of the Future has also since offered some insight into the project, further suggesting that this will be a remake of sorts. "I am looking forward to returning to Greece to shoot another film with Argonauts," he said. "It has been 14 years since we shot 'Fugitive Pieces' in Athens, Hydra and Mitilini, an experience of which I have fond and positive souvenirs. Athens is the perfect setting for 'Crimes of the Future' as it is bespoke tailoring for David Cronenberg's unique vision of a future which intermingles with the past."

Mortensen has so far worked under the direction of the legendary horror maestro David Cronenberg twice, with the pair producing the one-two punch of superb thrillers in 2005's A History of Violence and 2007's Eastern Promises. Cronenberg returned the favor last year when he played a proctologist in Mortensen's directorial debut Falling. The idea of the duo partnering up again after all these years for Crimes of the Future is certainly a very exciting prospect indeed. This comes to us courtesy of IndieWire.