The feeding frenzy begins! Critters Attack! the newest entry in the bloody, live-action, horror/sci-fi film series lands on earth on July 23, 2019, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital for $24.98 / $19.98 / $19.99 SRP. Fans can also watch the fur-ocious creatures' television debut on SYFY, scheduled to air in October.

Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), who starred in the original Critters as Helen Brown, will sink her teeth into the franchise for a second time in the mysterious role of Aunt Dee. Inspired by the film series from the '80s and '90s, Critters follows 20-year-old Drea (Tashiana Washington), who reluctantly takes a job babysitting for a professor of a college she hopes to attend. Struggling to entertain the professor's children Trissy (Ava Preston) and Jake (Jack Fulton), along with her own little brother Phillip (Jaeden Noel), Drea takes them on a hike, unaware that mysterious alien critters have crash-landed and started devouring every living thing they encounter.

While being tracked by the ravenous critters, Drea and the kids encounter an adorable, seemingly harmless female critter named Bianca, an exiled royal fleeing the critter race. As the critters converge on the college campus, Drea and the kids, who are now inextricably linked to Bianca, rush to head them off. Will Drea discover her inner badass, and will it be enough to stop the critter onslaught? And is the critter princess as innocent as she seems?

"The infamous, carnivorous aliens are back and fiercer than ever in a new original live action Critters film," said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, TV Marketing, Family & Animation. "Fans of the original cult classic will be delighted with some familiar faces while a new generation of fans will join in the suspense and excitement."

Critters Attack! is written by Scott Lobdell (Happy Death Day) and directed by Bobby Miller (The Cleanse). Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper from the original film franchise are on as producers. The film comes from Blue Ribbon Content in association with SYFY, and production services are provided by Blue Ice Pictures.

Related: Annabelle 2 Director Wants to Reboot Elm Street and Critters

Critters Attack! Special Features:

• Entineering Gore; Designing Critters (featurette)

• Critters: An Out-of-this-World Experience (featurette)

• The Critter Ball (featurette)

• Scene Specific Commentary with Director Bobby Miller and a Critter