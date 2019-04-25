The first trailer for Critters Attack is here. The little deadly creatures have been away from the pop culture landscape for nearly three decades now. However, in the modern age of Hollywood, everything old is new again. As such, this particular franchise is getting revived in a big way this year as we're not only getting the recently revealed Critters: A New Binge series over on Shudder, we're also getting this brand new movie, which brings back original franchise star Dee Wallace.

It's a trailer that should delight fans of the series. It starts off with a familiar premise, as the little creatures crash land on Earth and quickly begin devouring unsuspecting humans. Dee Wallace seems to be playing a role similar to that of Jamie Lee Curtis from the most recent Halloween, waiting and preparing for these aliens to return. Based on what we see here, she's more than ready for them. The trailer is loaded with tons of practical Critter puppets and minimal CGI. There is also, pretty interestingly, a "good" Critter, which seems to be throwing a Gremlins twist in the mix. Overall, it's hard to imagine what more one could want from such a movie.

Critters Attack! centers on a 20-year-old by the name of Drea (Tashiana Washington), who reluctantly takes a job babysitting for a professor who works at the college she wants to attend. Struggling to entertain the children, Trissy (Ava Preston) and Jake (Jack Fulton), in addition to her own little brother Phillip (Jaeden Noel), who's along for the ride, she decides to take them on a hike. Unbeknownst to her, mysterious alien critters have crash-landed and are devouring every living thing in their path.

Bobby Miller (The Cleanse) is said to be at the helm for this new entry in the Critters franchise. We initially learned that a new Critters movie was in the works in October 2018 when it was revealed that SyFy had acquired the rights to the franchise, as well as Killer Klowns From Outer Space, with plans to reboot/relaunch both. Details have been scarce up to this point as the studio has been playing things a bit close to the chest. Now, they're finally ready to show us what they've cooked up.

Critters was originally released in 1986. The movie, directed by Stephen Herek, spawned several sequels, including 1988's Critters 2: The Main Course, 1991's Critters 3, which, fun fact, is Leonardo DiCaprio his first ever movie role, and 1992's Critters 4. This is the first movie in the franchise in 27 years. However, it's not the first new project, since Shudder's series Critters: A New Binge beat it to the punch. Critters Attack! does not yet have a release date, but it's set to arrive this summer on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the IGN YouTube channel below.