They're back and ready to devour your Blu-ray player! Scream Factory proudly presents The Critters Collection in a 4-Blu-ray set on November 27, 2018. The terrifying and tiny menaces are out in full force with this four-film collection packed with enough special features to make any fan's mouth water! The hit creature franchise finally comes packaged together and on Blu-ray for the first time with this release.

In Critters, the terrified Brown family are trapped in a deadly nightmare and must fight for their lives against a litter of extraterrestrial, bloodthirsty monsters. But it's a losing battle until two intergalactic bounty hunters arrive, determined to blow the creatures off the planet! In Critters 2: The Main Course, some eggs have survived and are popping open, bringing another horde of the little creatures! Brad Brown (Scott Grimes) returns to fight them along with three bounty hunters. Critters 3 stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Josh, a beleaguered Angelino who must lead the fight against the little monsters as they invade an L.A. apartment building. In the final film, Critters 4, a super strain of genetically engineered monsters are designed to take over the universe. This time, Brad Dourif and Angela Bassett must battle the little bloodthirsty hairballs.

Critters blu-ray special features:

• NEW 2K scan from the original film elements

• NEW Audio Commentary with producer Barry Opper and star Don Opper

• NEW Audio Commentary with Critter designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo

• NEW They Bite!: The Making of CRITTERS featuring interviews with actors Dee Wallace, Don Opper, Terrence Mann and Lin Shaye, producer Barry Opper, writer Brian Muir, Critters designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo, make-up artist R. Christopher Biggs, special prop supervisor Anthony Doublin, composer David Newman and second unit director Mark Helfrich, Critter Voice actor Corey Burton and Miniature Effects Supervisor Gene Warren Jr.

• Behind-the-Scenes Footage

• Alternate Ending

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Still Gallery

Is it human? Is it a beast? Whatever it is, IT LIVES AGAIN in this second film in the Critters quadrilogy! It's been two years since the fiendish Critters first terrorized the town of Grovers Bend and sent the Brown family packing. But the "boy who called Critter," Brad Brown (Scott Grimes), is back ... and just in time. Critter eggs have been hatching lethal litters, and the bloodthirsty hairballs are eager to partake in their favorite pastime - eating. In no time, the eggs are popping open everywhere - a field full of livestock becomes a gigantic feeding ground, and local residents are disappearing by the mouthful. Fortunately, three bounty hunters from space, Ug, Lee and Charlie, are flying back to eradicate the problem. But can they wipe out the Critters before Grovers Bend is erased from the map? With outstanding special effects, Critters 2: The Main Course delivers a fine repast of morbid mayhem!

Critters 2: The Main Course blu-ray special features

• NEW 2K scan from the original film elements

• NEW Audio Commentary with director Mick Garris

• NEW Audio Commentary with Critters designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo

• Behind the Scenes Footage

• Additional TV Scenes

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Still Gallery

First, they destroyed a farm. Then they destroyed a town. Now they're ready to do some REAL damage! Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the third and most outrageous installment of the classic cult tale of the infamous Critters. As the fanged, furious furballs viciously invade an L.A. apartment building and sink their teeth into the low-rent tenants, Josh (DiCaprio) leads the battle to beat back the conniving critters and save the planet. It won't be an easy job, but he's the one person the human race must depend on to destroy these terrifying alien hedgehogs once and for all!

Critters 3 blu-ray special features:

• NEW Audio Commentary with producer Barry Opper and star Don Opper

• NEW You Are What They Eat: The Making of CRITTERS 3 featuring interviews with producer Barry Opper, screenwriter David J. Schow, stars Don Opper and Terrence Mann, director of photography Thomas J. Callaway and Critters designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo

• Still Gallery

They've returned home .... to outer space! The Critters are back in this supercharged sci-fi space adventure! But these are no ordinary Critters - they're a super strain of genetically engineered mutants designed to take over the universe! This time, they're hungry to conquer the galaxy, with an appetite for mankind that's out of this world. Joined by Angela Bassett (Black Panther) and Brad Dourif (Child's Play), Don Keith Opper and Terrence Mann reprise their popular roles as they battle for survival against the Critters, a nuclear meltdown and the fate of the universe!

Critters 4 blu-ray special features:

• NEW Audio Commentary with producer/director Rupert Harvey

• Still Gallery

