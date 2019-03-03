The lovable little carnivorous creatures from director Stephen Herek's 1986 horror-comedy Critters have been getting a lot of love recently and I for one am not complaining. First, there is Shudder's Critters: A New Binge series coming next month, which we all know about by this point in time.

But let's not forget that SyFy is also shooting a new Critters movie, which may or may not star Dee Wallace. And speaking of the latter, today we have word that the new movie has wrapped principal photography in South Africa.

Cinematographer Hein de Vos (Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell) shared a batch of vague behind-the-scenes images from the filming of his new Critters movie that revealed February 6th was the last day of filming - and if you look closely you can see the infamous ball-o-Critters getting ready to rock and roll down an epic flight of stairs. Not only that, but there's also a picture of someone holding a camera which has the title Critters written across it, and a Critter itself (or as we nerds in the know call them, a Krite) holding a camera. So that one is pretty damn spot-on I must say. The pics were originally posted to Instagram, but in the past few hours have already been taken down. Go figure. But that said, a few of the images made their way onto Facebook.

This new Syfy Critters movie has been playing it close to the chest and there has not been an official announcement that it even exists yet. But supposedly the movie started shooting in South Africa back in January with director Bobby Miller (The Cleanse) taking the helm of this new Krite comedy. Adam Friedlander and Armand Leo are producing. Plus, as mentioned above, there is a rumor - read that once more, a rumor - going around that beloved scream queen Dee Wallace (The Howling) has snagged a role in this new movie. And this casting makes more than a bit of sense considering she starred in the original film back in 1986. Her involvement has been rumored due to an interview she conducted where she says she just finished work on a secret project in South Africa... which is a bit of a stretch...Is Dee Wallace in the cast? Who knows at this point. But that'd be some killer casting so I'm going to go ahead and believe the internet on this one just for the pure fanboy joy of it.

This news, of course, comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Shudder has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to Warner Bros. Television Group's digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content's eight-episode short-form series Critters: A New Binge. The horror-comedy series picks up the tale of everyone's favorite hairy, carnivorous, insatiable aliens from the beloved film franchise with all episodes set to premiere exclusively on Shudder in the U.S. this March. Here's the official synopsis for that series.

"Pursued by intergalactic bounty hunters, the Critters return to Earth on a secret mission and encounter lovelorn high-schooler Christopher (Joey Morgan, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), his crush Dana (Stephi Chin-Salvo, iZOMBIE), his best friend Charlie (Bzhaun Rhoden, Van Helsing), and his mom Veronica (Kirsten Robek, The Edge of Seventeen), whose past will come back to bite them-literally. The series also features Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, Justice League Action) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!)."

The creative team behind Zombeavers and The Drone, Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan, and Al Kaplan wrote the series and serve as executive producers. Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper, from the original Critters film franchise, as well as Ivana Kirkbride and Chris Castallo are also executive producers. Jonathan Stern and Harvey Kahn are producers. Jordan Rubin directs the series, which is produced by Front Street Pictures Inc. and Abominable Pictures in association with Blue Ribbon Content. All episodes of Critters: A New Binge will premiere exclusively on Shudder on Thursday, March 21. This update comes to us from Critters Rehatched on Facebook.

