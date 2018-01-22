Chris Hemsworth has been added to the cast of the mysterious Dundee reboot, joining Danny McBride and Paul Hogan. It's still not clear exactly what we're looking at, but just the idea of it has made a lot of people angry as well as really confused. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Paul Hogan mentioned that he was looking for a new way to get the Crocodile Dundee franchise revitalized and the official site sure makes it seem like it's a legit movie that's supposed to be released this summer. However, it is that time of year for the mega Super Bowl commercials and this could just be one giant elaborate setup.

The Dundee website has been updated to add Chris Hemsworth to the cast of the movie. In a new clip, he's introduced to Danny McBride, playing Brian Dundee, and he's not quite sure he's got the right person. According to the Dundee website, Hemsworth's character is named Wally Jr. and he's the heir to his father's outback tour company. In addition, he's an expert outdoorsman who knows pretty much everything that there is to know about the Australian Outback. However, the character bio hints that he might find some trouble hanging with his friend.

So far, all we know is that Crocodile Dundee is lost in the Australian Outback and his son, Brian Dundee, has to find him. Brian is from America and is apparently pretty much Kenny Powers from Eastbound and Down, which doesn't make him the ideal choice to find his dad in the outback. Chris Hemsworth's Wally Jr. character will certainly have his hands full in whatever it is that we're looking at.

Some critics have wondered why we need this project at all, calling the original series racist, sexist, and homophobic. Others are just flat out angry that the project stars Danny McBride. Funnily enough, when the project was first announced late last week, many were puzzled about the decision to have McBride in the movie when Chris Hemsworth would have been the obvious choice, but that's where comedy comes into play. It really doesn't look like it's going to be a real movie, it's looking more likely that this is going to be a huge Super Bowl LII commercial due to the timing of all these clips coming out.

There is no official release date for Dundee as the official website only says coming this summer. It will be very interesting to see what this project turns out as in the end. If it does turn out to be a real movie that was filmed in secret, it will be pretty amazing that they pulled it off. On the other hand, it could just be a big setup for a Super Bowl commercial, which is just as cool and may silence the critics out there wondering who asked for Dundee to begin with. While we wait to figure everything out, you can check out the new clip for Dundee featuring Chris Hemsworth below, courtesy of the Dundee Movie YouTube channel.