Without warning, we have a new installment of the Crocodile Dundee series, but it's not what you think. Danny McBride is apparently the son of Crocodile Dundee as shown in the new trailer for a movie called Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home. The project is produced by Rimfire Films, the company behind the first two Dundee movies, but what exactly is it that we just saw in the 40-second clip? Is it really a feature-length movie coming out this summer like the trailer promises? Is it a Super Bowl LII commercial? At this point, McBride is selling it as an actual movie.

In an interview with People Magazine, Danny McBride expressed his love for the original Crocodile Dundee movies and claims that he's ready to take it to a new generation. The actor/director recently sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone and there was no mention of this mysterious project, not even a hint. However, McBride told People that he's excited to get the project out into the world. And apparently he will be starring alongside the original Crocodile Dundee Paul Hogan, who is playing his dad. Paul Hogan, with the help of some friends, is bringing the beloved character back in a fun and surprising way with this mysterious project. He had this to say about it.

"Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time. It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I've been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I'm excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon."

The short trailer features Danny McBride as the son of Crocodile Dundee in what we can only imagine is the Australian Outback. McBride falls into "character," but there's no accent. Instead he sounds like Kenny Powers reciting some famous lines from the Crocodile Dundee movies, including talking about his knife. It's painfully awkward and all pretty damn funny. There appears to be no rating and the end of the trailer says that Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home arrives this summer. The official synopsis for Dundee has been released as well and it looks to be a legit movie.

"Crocodile Dundee is back," says the synopsis on the official site. Apparently, Crocodile Dundee is missing in the Australian Outback and his son, Brian Dundee has to go find him. The synopsis reads.

"Well, actually, he's missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It's time to live up to the family name. Unlike his father, Brian grew up a true city kid. But that won't stop him from picking up his dad's oversized knife and launching into the Australian outback, completely unprepared for what lies ahead."

Brian Dundee grew up in the city and it's already evident from the trailer that he doesn't have the same skillset as his father. McBride claims that 95 percent of the role is the vest, so we'll see how well that goes for him.

"I'm not going to lie to you, to be a real Crocodile Dundee, I think 95% of it is the vest and then 5% is just being able to not fall down and stay on your feet."

The original 1986 Crocodile Dundee was a comedy written by and starring Paul Hogan as the Australian bushman Mick Dundee who comes to New York City. The movie became a huge success and grossed $328 million at the worldwide box office and turned out two sequels, 1988's Crocodile Dundee II and 2001's Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles, which were criticized for not living up to the original movie. But will Dundee be able to top all three of the original movies? You can check out the trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home below, from Dundee Movie's YouTube page.