After the Australia tourism Super Bowl ads, interest in Crocodile Dundee started to rise. The Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth-starring ads were a huge hit around the big game and the viral marketing campaign was pretty intense, but it left many wondering why there hasn't been another Crocodile Dundee project. It has now been reported that Paul Hogan is gearing up to play the iconic character yet again for a new sequel. However, it's not exactly a true sequel as Hogan warns.

Paul Hogan has announced The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, which will have the actor starring as himself as he prepares for an upcoming knighting ceremony where he's being honored for his career. Moments before the ceremony, something happens to jeopardize the whole deal, so adventure ensues. The sequel takes place in Los Angeles and Hogan promises that The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee will be a hilarious film that stands with the rest of the movies in the franchise. When asked about a cast, Paul Hogan had this to say.

"I've been honored to have many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure."

It seems that we could see some of the insane cast of the Crocodile Dundee Super Bowl commercials in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Liam Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy, Luke Bracey, and Russell Crowe, along with Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride all starred in the Super Bowl ad for Tourism Australia, so it seems that he may be able to call on his new friends for the sequel. After the viral campaign was revealed to be a Super Bowl commercial many wanted to see an actual movie with that cast.

While a lot of people wanted to see Crocodile Dundee with Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth, there were plenty who did not want to see that or any idea concerning Crocodile Dundee on the big screen. But now that Paul Hogan is back, some of the excitement might be back. Hogan was a 1980s mega star, but his popularity in North America began to wane in the 1990s. It wasn't until the Tourism Australia commercials that people were excited about seeing Crocodile Dundee back in action.

Dean Murphy is directing The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee and Paul Hogan has announced that he will once again be putting on the iconic hat and vest for the sequel. It isn't clear when filming will start, but Hogan hopes to have the movie out soon. Crocodile Dundee is the main selling point for the movie, so it will be very interesting to see how viewers react to a semi-fictional story starring a meta version of Paul Hogan. It's beginning to sound a lot like Amazon's Jean-Claude Van Johnson series. Regardless, there's still some demand for Crocodile Dundee as the Super Bowl commercials proved. You can read more about Paul Hogan's The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee over at Variety.