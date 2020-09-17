After years of delays, The Croods 2 is finally coming this Thanksgiving. Universal Pictures has revealed the official poster for the upcoming DreamWorks sequel, which now has a title as well. The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family in The Croods: A New Age.

The future ain't what it used to be. #CroodsNewAge - In theaters Thanksgiving. See the trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/ta3bPc7WO0 — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) September 17, 2020

The poster sees the prehistoric family from the first movie coming upon a new group who, at first glance, is quite a bit different than they are. The poster also confirms that the movie will be in theaters this November, which is interesting as it had previously been set for a December release. While most movies are moving to 2021 after the release of Tenet, it seems Universal sees a possible opportunity to capitalize. The poster was shared with the following caption on social media, revealing that we will be getting the first trailer on Monday.

Joel Crawford is in the director's chair for the sequel. Crawford has worked on multiple DreamWorks projects in the past include including Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted) is producing. The voice cast includes returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as Eep, Ryan Reynolds Guy, Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. Newcomers include Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

In The Croods: A New Age, the family need a new place to live. They set off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. They discover a seemingly idyllic paradise that meets all their needs and it seems their problems are solved. But there is one problem; another family already lives there. The Bettermans have an elaborate treehouse, impressive inventions and acres of fresh produce. They are a couple of steps above the Croods, in terms of evolution. When they take the Croods in as the world's first houseguests, tensions quickly escalate between the two families. When all seems lost, a new threat sets them on the path toward an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall. It will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The Croods, directed by Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco, was originally released in 2013. It went on to become a huge hit, earning $587 million at the global box office. Universal was quick to get a sequel going but the project faced multiple delays in the ensuing years. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as at drops on Monday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the poster for The Croods 2 from DreamWorks for yourself.