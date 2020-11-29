The Croods: A New Age easily won the holiday box office weekend after taking in $9.7 million in three days. For the 5-day totals, the movie earned $14.2 million and then $35 million globally. This marks the highest debut since the public health crisis started and theaters reopened their doors. Warner Bros. was only able to take in $9.35 million with Christopher Nolan's latest movie Tenet, and that was the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Though the numbers for this weekend are pretty dismal, they are some of the best that we've seen in 2020.

It was originally thought that families would be slower to visit movie theaters after they reopened, but the studio was able to promote The Croods: A New Age enough that it got some families in to keep a Thanksgiving tradition alive. Theaters in Los Angeles, most of California, New York City, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and New Mexico still closed, which makes this weekend's win even more meaningful.

Taking the second position this weekend is Blumhouse's Freaky, which took in $770K. The horror comedy is directed by Christopher Landon from a screenplay by Landon and Michael Kennedy. It stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, and Alan Ruck. The War with Grandpa occupies the third spot after earning $643K. To date, the comedy has brought in $32.1 million globally.

Let Him Go took the fourth spot this weekend after earning $453K. The Western stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a retired sheriff and his wife who set out to find their only grandchild after their son dies. 1994's The Santa Clause has been brought back into theaters, where it took the fifth position after bringing in $170K. Vanguard ended up in the sixth spot this weekend and has earned over $45 million globally.

Disney's Frozen earned $120K this weekend, which was more than enough to take the seventh spot. True to the Game 2: Gina's Story came in at number eight with $114K. The action movie stars Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, and Lil Mama with appearances by Rotimi, Tamar Braxton, Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, and Bernice Burgos. Buddy Games came in at number nine this weekend after bringing in $110K. The comedy centers on a group of six friends that reunite after a five-year hiatus to engage in a challenging set of dares and games and help lift one of their own out of depression and also have a chance at winning some cash. Mel Gibson's Fatman took the tenth spot, with $27K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office stats over at The Numbers.

Box Office

