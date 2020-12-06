The Croods: A New Age won its second consecutive weekend in theaters with $4.4 million. The earnings were more than enough to take the number one spot, due to a pretty slow weekend. To date, the animated family movie has made just over $41 million globally as more and more theaters around the world begin to shut their doors again. As of this writing, theaters in most major cities across North America are still closed with no signs of reopening any time soon.

Universal turned heads early on in the pandemic when they released Trolls World Tour On Demand and in theaters on the same day. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that all of their 2021 movies will be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, which is a move that large theater chains are against. A quick look at any of the box office weekends from March to now easily explain why theaters are starting to panic about streaming taking over the big screen experience. Focus Features' Half Brothers was able to take the second spot this weekend after bringing in $720K, which when compared to last year at this time, is beyond low. Frozen 2 was still bringing in around $160 million at the box office by this time.

Blumhouse's Freaky took the third position at movie theaters this weekend after bringing in $460K. The horror comedy has been getting rave reviews and is another hit for the studio. To date, the movie has made just over $12 million globally. The fourth spot goes to Universal's latest drama All My Life, which was able to bring in $350K. The movie is based on a true story about a couple who fast forward their wedding plans due to illness.

The War with Grandpa came in at number five this weekend after earning $329K. The Robert De Niro comedy has been in theaters for 8 weeks now and has earned $26.1 million globally. Focus Features' horror movie Come Play took the sixth spot with $236K. The movie is about a monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. It is based on the 2017 short film of the same name. Let Him Go came in at number seven with $216K.

Liam Neeson's Honest Thief took the eighth spot this weekend after bringing in $190k, which narrowly beat out the highly debated Christmas movie, Die Hard. The action classic stars Bruce Willis and it returned to the top ten this weekend after earning $189K. Fans of the movie have debated for decades whether or not it is a true Christmas movie. Finally, The Forgotten Carols finished up the weekend at number ten with $40K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

