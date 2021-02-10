That's a wrap on Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Frank Grillo, who played the villain in several MCU entries, has confirmed that his relationship with the franchise is done. While comic book movies tend to be a "never say never" business, in terms of unlikely returns, Grillo seems fairly certain that his time in that world has passed.

The actor is currently promoting Boss Level, one of the many movies he has coming down the pipeline in 2021. During a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of returning as Crossbones, aka Brock Rumlow, at some point in a future MCU project. Frank Grillo did not mince words. Here's what he had to say about it.

"They're done with me. Because of the way the stories wound up being told and just how big the stories became, the Crossbones of it wasn't really part of the future of the Avengers."

This makes sense, given what we've seen unfold with the character. He first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a major character, ultimately revealing himself as a Hydra agent. In the movie's climax, he was crushed by a falling building. Frank Grillo then returned as Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War only to die a fiery death in the opening minutes. Grillo did return as Rumlow in Avengers: Endgame. But, chronologically speaking, this was during the events of The Avengers as part of the time heist sequence. So he is still dead.

Even without Marvel, Frank Grillo is having no trouble finding work. The 55-year-old actor has a stunning eight movies releasing in 2021. This includes Body Brokers, Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, Cop Shop, Cosmic Sin alongside Bruce Willis and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard. And the actor didn't truly get his big break until starring in 2011's Warrior, relatively late into his career. He's certainly made the most of it in the years since. Grillo, in the same interview, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he's been given.

"The day that isn't cool is the day you should ride off into the sunset and stop doing it. It's pretty magical to be able to make movies. It's pretty magical to have people come up to you and say, 'Hey, you were great in this or you made me laugh or you made me cry.' I wake up every day grateful and thankful that I got this far. That's no bulls***."

Those who like Brock Rumlow will have one last chance to at least hear Frank Grillo bring the character to life. The animated series What If..? is set to debut on Disney+ later this year. It will take looks at various alternate universe scenarios, meaning literally anything can, and will, happen. Grillo is set to voice the role in the series for one of the episodes. Beyond that, it seems we've seen the last of Crossbones. This news comes to us via Variety.