Sony Pictures' long-awaited project The Crow Reborn may be finally ready to go before cameras, after delays that spanned multiple years and even multiple studios. Sony Pictures picked up the rights to The Crow Reborn back in September, and the last we heard on this project was a few weeks ago, when The Crow comic book creator James O'Barr stated that The Crow reboot pre-production will start in February, but an actual shooting date wasn't given. However, Jason Momoa sent out an image of some Crow artwork with the following message that seems to indicate shooting may start earlier than planned.

"I've been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let's do this brother aloha j."

While Jason Momoa doesn't exactly come right out and say that shooting is starting soon, it seems that he's definitely ready to get started. Perhaps the actor is just expressing his enthusiasm for the project and decided to do so on social media. Regardless of when, The Crow Reborn is in fact happening, which was said to be an R-rated revenge movie. Those details came from former director F. Javier Gutierrez, one of the several filmmakers who was attached to this project at one time, so it's possible that the scope of the project has changed between now and the time he was attached to the movie.

This Crow reboot has been in the works since February 2010, when Stephen Norrington (Blade) was attached to direct from his own script, with Edward Pressman producing. Nick Cave (The Proposition) then came aboard to rewrite the script while Mark Wahlberg was being eyed to star as the lead character, rock star Eric Draven, who was murdered alongside his fiancee and later comes back to life as The Crow, seeking revenge for his untimely murder. Stephen Norrington ultimately backed away from the film, as did Mark Wahlberg, with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) coming aboard to direct and Bradley Cooper being eyed to star.

Both the director and star ultimately backed out, while a Crow reboot lawsuit was filed by The Weinstein Company that was ultimately settled out of court. Alex Tse (Watchmen) came aboard to provide another script rewrite while F. Javier Gutierrez (Rings) was set to direct and actors like Tom Hiddleston and James McAvoy were sought for Eric Draven, before they finally settled on Luke Evans, who was attached to the project for a few years. Corin Hardy came aboard to direct in December 2014, although Luke Evans backed out in January 2015 that lead to Jack Huston coming aboard as Eric Draven, with Andrea Riseborough eyed for the villain. Jack Huston also backed away, but then Relativity entered its bankruptcy proceedings. The project looked quite uncertain for a matter of months but that all changed when Sony Pictures came aboard to distribute while Samuel Hadida's Davis Films teaming with the Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow to finance.

While there are a legion of fans looking forward to this remake, there is at least one person who isn't too thrilled about the project. Original Crow director Alex Proyas revealed in an interview that he thinks The Crow reboot is a big mistake. Whether or not director Corin Hardy and/or Jason Momoa will be able to prove Alex Proyas remains to be seen, but it seems this long-awaited project is finally happening. Take a look at the new illustration from Jason Momoa's Instagram page.