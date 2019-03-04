Sony Pictures will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1999 teen cult classic, Cruel Intentions with a theatrical re-release on March 22nd for an exclusive one-week engagement nationwide. Go back to Manchester Prep to relive the seduction and betrayal between rich & conniving Manhattan teens, played by iconic stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

The film, which originally opened on March 5, 1999 from Columbia Pictures, has become a beloved cult classic with fans over the years. In 1999, it won two Teen Choice Awards, and in 2000, two MTV Movie Awards for Best Kiss (Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair) and Best Female Performance (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

The Cruel Intentions soundtrack album, featuring tracks from the film by Aimee Mann, Blur, Counting Crows, Fatboy Slim, Placebo, The Verve, and more, makes its vinyl debut on May 3 with a new, limited 20th Anniversary Edition pink vinyl LP. The collectible LP is available exclusively from Urban Outfitters and UrbanOutfitters.com. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

The film also recently spawned a nostalgic merchandise line, available in select stores and online nationwide, and even inspired a stage musical.

Based on the film's success and cult following, Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble created a musical version appealing to fans of the movie and 90s pop music alike. Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical debuted in Los Angeles in 2015, where it immediately became a sensation with sold out performances mandating a move to a bigger venue. In 2017, the production was recreated off-Broadway at (le) Poisson Rouge in Manhattan where it was met with critical acclaim.

Following a sold-out engagement in the winter of 2017, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical returned for a six-month, thrice-extended run. The musical's success has garnered a National Tour and original Off-Broadway Cast Recording. This month, the production will hit the road for the first time, playing 23 US cities including Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia. For a full list of cities and ticketing information, visit CruelMusical.com. ABKCO Records will release Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Original Cast Album on CD and digital platforms on March 8. Pre-order now at www.smarturl.it/cruelmusical.

For a behind-the-scenes account of the making of Cruel Intentions, be sure to check out the upcoming book Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen by Brian Raftery, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on April 16. In brand new interviews, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair as well as writer/director, Roger Kumble share their memories of working on the film-including the infamous kiss scene.

For a list of theater locations playing the film's re-release, to buy tickets, and more information on the film, please visit CruelIntentions.com. For group sales, please call 877-488-4258 for details or visit SonyPicturesGroupSales.com.

Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), two wealthy, manipulative teenage step-siblings from Manhattan's upper-crust, conspire in Cruel Intentions, a wickedly entertaining tale of seduction and betrayal. The stakes are high when the duo agrees upon a deliciously diabolical wager of sexual conquest without consequences.

The pawns?

The naïve Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) and the virginal Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon)... It's summer break, and Kathryn has been dumped by her beau, Court Reynolds, for the innocent Cecile. Desperate to get even, Kathryn challenges Sebastian to ruin Cecile by deflowering her and turning her into a tramp-thus humiliating Court by delivering Cecile to him as damaged goods. Sebastian has pretty much 'had' all of the girls in New York City up to this point, and he's gotten a bit bored of it all.

Though this is too easy a conquest for him, he obliges. He sets his sights on a greater challenge-the new headmaster's daughter, Annette, who recently wrote an article in a magazine about how she intends to stay pure until she marries her boyfriend. Sebastian bets Kathryn that he can seduce the chaste and pristine Annette before school begins in the fall. Kathryn thinks this feat impossible and quickly agrees to the wager. The stakes: if Sebastian succeeds, Kathryn must give him a night of unbridled biblical pleasure, something he's wanted since their parents got married. If he fails, he must forfeit his priceless 1956 Jaguar to Kathryn and suffer the shame of defeat.

Written and directed by Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions was produced by Neal H. Moritz (The Fast and the Furious franchise). Cruel Intentions has a run time of approximately 97 minutes (1999 Theatrical Version). The film is rated R by the MPAA for: strong sexual dialogue and sexual situations involving teens, language and drug use.