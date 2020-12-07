Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their iconic kiss from 1999's Cruel Intentions with a 2020 update. The occasion was for The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place over the weekend. In normal years, the awards ceremony takes place over the summer, but the public health crisis delayed the annual show. Since most of the movies that were scheduled to open this year have been delayed to next year, MTV had to get creative, which resulted in them honoring the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) from the 1980s to today.

The Legendary Lip Lock award was given to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair for their performance in Cruel Intentions. The two actresses appeared together on screen in a pre-recorded video, where they spoke about the kiss and how important it was 21 years ago when the movie first opened in theaters. In 2000, Blair and Gellar won MTV award for Best Kiss, which they decided to recreate for audiences watching The MTV Movie & TV Awards at home.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair looked into each other's eyes and went in for the kiss, much like they did in Cruel Intentions. As soon as their lips were about to lock, both of their faces met a clear partition. The plexiglass partition made for some humorous looks from the actresses as they committed to "virtually" kissing each other. Gellar than looked at the camera and said, "Stay safe MTV. And 2020? End soon." Vanessa Hudgens, who hosted The MTV Movie & TV Awards, said that the network is looking forward to getting back to normal in 2021.

Before launching into their kiss, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair discussed why they believe their Cruel Intentions kiss is so memorable. "I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality. And help make people comfortable to be who they really are," said Blair. "It also represented a paradigm shift toward a new dynamic of acceptance in pop culture," added Gellar. "And also, it was super-hot."

Cruel Intentions was a hit back in 1999, though it received mixed reviews from critics. The movie was directed by Roger Kumble, and in addition to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, it also starred Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. The movie is an adaptation of the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The big screen adaptation made some changes and set it among wealthy teenagers attending high school in New York City instead of 18th-century France. Two direct-to-video follow-ups, a prequel titled Cruel Intentions 2 was released in 2001 and a sequel titled Cruel Intentions 3 was released in 2004 without the original cast members. You can check out the kiss recreation above, thanks to the Movie and TV Awards Twitter account.