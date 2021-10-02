IMDb TV is getting a bit steamier with a Cruel Intentions reboot series now in the works at the streaming service. The new show comes from writer Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film. Fisher is writing the pilot with Goodman supervising, and the two will also potentially write the series together.

Original Cruel Intentions producer Neal H. Moritz will executive produce with Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Andrew Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, and Bruce Bellon. This project follows a previous attempted reboot series for Cruel Intentions in the works from Original Film and Sony TV. That version would have brought back Sarah Michelle Gellar and even went to pilot, but didn't move forward as a series.

The new Cruel Intentions reboot for IMDb TV will be set in Washington D.C. The new take, which stems from the Choderlos de Laclos novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, follows "two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations - even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

Sara Goodman also served as a writer and executive producer for Amazon's upcoming series I Know What You Did Last Summer, which will stream on Amazon Prime. Also produced by Amazon Pictures and Sony TV, the project brought Goodman together with Cruel Intentions reboot co-writer Phoebe Fisher, as both worked on the I Know What You Did Last Summer series, leading to this new collaboration. That show starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 15.

Cruel Intentions was previously adapted into a theatrical feature in 1999 by writer-director Roger Kumble and producer Neal H. Moritz. It returned to theaters for its 20th anniversary in 1999. That incarnation of the story followed wealthy high school teenagers living in New York City and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The actors' performances were praised by critics and the movie was a big draw at the box office, spawning a franchise.

After the movie's success, Fox planned to adapt it into a prequel television series. The show was scrapped and its first three episodes were edited together and released as the straight-to-video prequel Cruel Intentions 2. Amy Adams and Robin Dunne played younger versions of Gellar and Phillipe's characters, respectively. Another video sequel, Cruel Intentions 3, was released in 2004.

In 2016, it was reported that Sarah Michelle Gellar would return as a lead character in a planned Cruel Intentions series for NBC. It would have served as a continuation of the original movie, although it's unclear if other original stars would also return. In any case, we'll never know as NBC passed on the series after the pilot was produced.

IMDb TV is Amazon's premium free streaming service. This new Cruel Intentions series is one of many new shows in the works at the streamer, with Judge Judy soon making her debut there as well with her new show Judy Justice. You can check out what is offered by the service by visiting Amazon's website for IMDb TV. This news comes to us from Deadline.