Cruel Intentions, a 1999 teen drama, starred formerly married couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The latter discussed how he does not think the pair's kids should see the film. Not surprising, considering there is a scene featuring sexual content between the actors.

In an interview with E! News, Phillippe explained, "I haven't checked back in with them about it now that they're both of age. I don't know if it would be creepy for them, you know? In some ways, like if I were to think about watching my parents do some of the things that their parents do in that movie, it wouldn't be the most appetizing or appealing notion."

Their daughter Ava is 21 years old, while their son Deacon is 17. Both kids are now old enough to see the movie by themselves. However, with his statements, Phillippe is making clear that he still doesn't think they should view the project.

Much of Cruel Intentions features Phillippe's Sebastien being cruel to the Witherspoon's Annette. The relationship starts because of a bet between Sebastien and his stepsister, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, to see if he can take the virginity of Annette. A story such as this led to mixed reviews. Eventually, Sebastien gets run over by a car. Before he dies, he and Annette confess their love for one another. The drama has a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its critical consensus reads, "This darkly comic drama and its attractive young cast are easy on the eyes, but uneven performances and an uninspired script conspire to foil Cruel Intentions." Two sequels followed the original, though neither starred either Witherspoon or Phillippe.

The real-life love story between Reese Witherspoon and Phillippe, at the time, fared better. The former couple met at her 21st birthday party in 1997. An engagement came in December 1998. They got married in 1999, near Charleston, South Carolina, the year the film premiered. 1999 was a big year for them, as their daughter Ava was born in that time period. Son Deacon was born in 2003. At the 2005 Academy Awards, where Witherspoon won the Best Actress Oscar for playing June Carter Cash, she and Phillippe were photographed canoodling. For a while, they were considered one of Hollywood's cutest couples. Things were not meant to be, as the pair divorced in 2007.

Ryan Phillipe talked about his potential feelings if his kids were to see him and his ex-wife on screen when he said, "I think it would embarrass me a little bit, you know." He described, "I still believe it very much holds up, but, it was really racy. It was really an R-rated movie, heavy R." He was explaining the title's explicit material, which has since inspired an upcoming TV series adaptation.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live﻿, Witherspoon discussed how her kids "have no interest in seeing me in a movie -- and especially seeing me and their dad, like, having sex in a movie. It's so weird." Witherspoon appears to share the same opinion as her ex-husband about the possibility of their kids watching them being intimate in front of cameras. ﻿Most people likely do not want to see their parents being intimate with one another. Phillippe and Witherspoon do not want their children seeing them in that light. This news comes to us from E! News.