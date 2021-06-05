A sequel to Cruella is officially in the works. Just one week after the Disney villain origin story premiered in United States theaters, it has been announced that early development has already begun on part two. Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both expected to return to direct and write the script, respectively. It's unclear if Stone is also expected to return to reprise her acclaimed role as the titular villain, though that seems more likely than not.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, per THR. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

Cruella premiered on May 28, simultaneously becoming available to stream on Disney+ with Premier Access for an extra $30. In addition to garnering mostly positive reviews, the movie has been performing well at the box office with $48.5 million in ticket sales thus far. Because other Disney live-action reimaginings like Aladdin and The Lion King have sequels in the works, it's not a shock to see the story of Cruella also continue, given the response it's gotten from its premiere.

Tony McNamara penned the screenplay for Cruella with Dana Fox, based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Along with Stone, the cast featured Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, John McCrea, and Kayvan Novak. Emma Thompson also starred alongside Stone as Baroness von Hellman, Cruella's biological mother, boss, and rival.

Prior to the news of Cruella 2 entering development, both Stone and Thompson suggested they'd be on board for a sequel. Thompson, who is also a screenwriter, was asked about the prospect of Cruella getting a sequel in a recent chat with Rotten Tomatoes. For her part, Thompson says she'd be up for writing the script, which could be Godfather II style with its story set over two different time periods.

"I'm writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone got any papers? 'Dear Mr. Disney...' Oh, is he still around? I don't even know," Thompson said. "'Please, can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?' I'm sending it."

When asked if she'd be on board to appear in the sequel if it was written by Thompson, Stone added: "Oh my god, I mean, come on. If Emma Thompson wrote anything..."

No release date has been set for Cruella 2 and it's also unclear when filming is expected to begin. In the meantime, Cruella can be seen in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Hopefully, Stone will be able to return for the sequel, as many fans have praised the actress for her performance in the days since the premiere. More information should be coming soon now that the dalmatian appears to be out of the bag. This news comes to us from The Hollywood reporter.