It was announced over the weekend that Cruella 2 is in early development at Disney. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are up for a Cruella sequel in the vein of The Godfather Part II that would also bring back Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil. Starring Stone as a younger Cruella with Thompson co-starring as her boss Baroness von Hellman, Cruella was particularly praised for its acting from the lead stars. Close also served as a producer on the movie, though she didn't make any kind of a cameo appearance.

In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the two Emmas were presented with the idea of a sequel set in two different timelines, similar to The Godfather Part II. This would potentially allow for Stone to reprise the role as young Cruella with Close also playing the same character decades in the future. Stoked about the concept, Thompson, who's also a screenwriter, made it clear that she'd be up for writing the script.

"I'm writing the letter now," Emma Thompson said. "Actually, does anyone got any paper? 'Dear Mr. Disney...' Oh, is he still around? I don't even know. Please, can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview? I'm sending it. Oh my God... That's a really good - ok!"

When asked if she would also be up for doing Cruella 2, Godfather Part II-style, Stone responded: "Oh my god, come on. If Emma Thompson wrote anything, [I'd be on board]."

What would increase the odds of something like this happening is that Glenn Close seems to be interested in reprising the role of Cruella de Vil as well. Prior to the release of Cruella, Close spoke about a potential sequel for her version of the character in an interview with Variety. Though she didn't offer specifics, Close inferred she had a "great story" to tell that somehow involved Cruella winding up in the sewers of New York.

"I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella. Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers," Close said.

In 1996, Close debuted as the first live-action Cruella de Vil in the Disney movie 101 Dalmatians. She reprised the role in 2000 for the sequel 102 Dalmatians. Because her turn as the character is seen as iconic, there were many fans feeling apprehensive about the Cruella prequel. Filling Close's shoes was not easy for any actress to do, but the good news is that Stone's performance was very well-received by fans and critics. What could be better than next having both Cruellas in the same movie?

Cruella is now playing in theaters and it is also available to watch on Disney+ with Premier Access. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. It is just one of many live-action movies to be developed by Disney in recent years inspired by one of the company's classic animated movies. The original team is expected to return for Cruella 2, and it's worth noting that other live-action Disney movies like Aladdin and The Lion King are also getting sequels. This news comes to us from Rotten Tomatoes.