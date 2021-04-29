Walt Disney Studios has released a new clip of Emma Stone in Cruella, the upcoming 101 Dalmatians prequel following the infamous fur-wearing villain Cruella de Vil. Exploring the backstory of the iconic character, the movie has been referred to as "Disney's Joker" in putting the dastardly villain at the center of the story. In the new clip, which you can watch below, Stone makes an unforgettable entrance after first asking for a light.

Craig Gillespie directs Cruella, which was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr. Dana Fox and Tony McNamara penned the screenplay based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Along with Emma Stone, the cast also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

"There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella's dealing with that send her to the villainous darker side. So in that sense, it is [similar to Joker]," Gillespie told Total Film last month, referring to the Joker comparisons. "But it's definitely its own thing. Just to sort of reframe Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there's going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There's a lot of absolutely delightful banter and rhythm to the style of it, which is different from Joker."

A logline for Cruella reads: "Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Disney's been going all-in with new live-action movies based on their classic animated features. Movies like Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast have already been released to theaters in years past, with many, many more already in the works. Focusing more on the villain for 101 Dalmatians isn't out of the blue for Disney either, as they've previously given Maleficent two movies. An upcoming Beauty and the Beast spinoff series following Gaston and LeFou is also in development.

This is also not the first Disney movie to feature a live-action Cruella. She was played by Glenn Close in the 1996 live-action adaptation 101 Dalmatians, later reprising the role for the 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians. A version of the character was also featured in the TV series Once Upon a Time where she is portrayed by Victoria Smurfit. More recently, Wendy Raquel Robinson played Cruella de Vil in the 2015 Disney Channel movie Descendants.

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access and an additional fee on May 28, 2021. Originally, the movie was scheduled to be released in December, but this was pushed back because of the pandemic. The new clip for the movie comes to us from Walt Disney Studios on YouTube.