Disney's Cruella de Vil movie starring Emma Stone is reportedly going to take place in London during the year 1979. The late 70s in London were a time when the U.K. punk scene had already exploded and pretty much come to an end by 1979, which could put the fashion-conscious Cruella de Vil in an interesting place. The Cruella} movie is set up to be a prequel to 101 Dalmatians and will tell the origins of Ms. Cruella de Vil. The movie is expected to begin production sometime this year, but nothing has been officially announced by Disney at this time.

Omega Underground reports that Cruella will take place in London at the tail end of the 1970s. The report also draws a link to the U.K. punk scene, but the movement was pretty much over by the time that the Sex Pistols broke up in 1978 and it would be pretty weird to see Disney throwing in some punk rock history into one of their movies. However, it would be pretty interesting to see if the London punk scene gave birth to Cruella de Vil and it would make a lot of sense. This is all speculation at this point, so we'll take the report with a grain of salt at this time.

Disney is currently filming the live-action remake of Aladdin just outside of London, so it makes sense that another one of their movies will be filmed in or around London in a different time period. Cruella will be directed by Alex Timbers (Mozart In The Jungle) and is currently in pre-production. As previously noted, filming is expected to start sometime this year with no release date set, though it is believed that the movie will hit theaters sometime in 2019.

As this new live-action tale is set to explore the early days of Cruella De Vil, the casting of Emma Stone makes a lot of sense. One usually thinks of the iconic villainess as an older woman, corrupted by her power, money, and privilege, twisted to the point where she thinks torturing Dalmatian puppies and turning them into fur coats is perfectly acceptable. It will be interesting to see what approach the movie takes with the character. Maybe they paint her as a younger, more sympathetic character who undergoes something horrific that hardens her, or it could be possible that she has always been the Cruella de Vil that we know since the beginning of time.

At this time, there are no other actors attached to Cruella, but it sounds like it shouldn't be too long before we start hearing about some casting news. Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin and The Lion King are currently in production, carrying on after the amazing success of the Beauty and the Beast remake. News regarding the production of Cruella is expected to be announced soon, but until then, check out the Omega Underground report of a late 1970s setting for the movie.