We have our first official look at Disney's Cruella. This is a project we've been hearing about for some time, with Oscar-winner Emma Stone attached in the lead role as Cruella de Vil, the famed villain from 101 Dalmatians. Now, after years of trying to get the movie together behind the scenes, Disney has finally revealed Stone in character in the first image from the studio's latest live-action reimagining.

The first look was shared as part of Disney's massive movie panel at the D23 Expo. This came a something of a surprise during the presentation, as there was no indication this was going to be one of the featured titles. The image sees Emma Stone rocking the full de Vil look, with several dalmatians on leashes in front of her. Her co-stars Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) can be seen lingering in the background. The official Walt Disney Studios Twitter account shared the photo of Emma Stone online with the following caption.

"Here's your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo"

Disney has been having a lot of luck with live-action remakes as of late. However, they had already told the 101 Dalmatians story before, several times. The animated 101 Dalmatians was a big hit for Disney back in 1961. The story was later adapted into live-action in 1996, with Glenn Close starring as Cruella de Vil. The movie spawned a sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. Close reprised her role for the follow-up. The first live-action movie was a hit, bringing in $320.6 million worldwide. The sequel, not so much, bringing in just $183 million.

In any event, Disney needed to find a new way to go about things. So, they are going with a prequel. Emma Stone has been on the rise in Hollywood for years and things hit a peak when she won a Best Actress Oscar for her work in La La Land. That helped to boost the profile of Cruella tremendously. Craig Gillespie, last we heard, was on board to direct. Gillespie previously helmed the Oscar-nominated biopic I, Tonya, which is likely why Paul Walter Hauser found his way to this project. Emma Thompson's casting had been previously reported, but not confirmed by Disney until now.

This year alone Disney has had two huge hits on the remake front. Aladdin turned out to be a bigger than expected hit, bringing in $1 billion at the global box office. Meanwhile, The Lion King has been an absolute monster, currently sitting at $1.47 billion globally. Other live-action projects coming down the pipeline include Mulan and The Little Mermaid. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the first look photo from the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account for yourself.

