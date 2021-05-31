Disney's Cruella just premiered in United States theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, and Emma Stone has been blowing many fans away with her performance. In the 101 Dalmatians villain's origin story, which has also been drawing a lot of comparisons to Joker, Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil. Though Disney fans will know Cruella as one of the most despicable villains of them all, Stone still has thousands of people moved by her performance.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said, "Y'all Cruella was truly the best movie of 2021 so far!!! The hype is real! And I really believe that this role is in contention for Emma Stone's best role yet which is saying a LOT. The way she is able to ground such an over the top character in realism and emotion. Loved it sm!"

Another tweet reads: "ok i just watched Cruella and I have to say this movie is added to my list of my favourite movies Emma Stone deserves a second oscar for that role she was stunning!!"

"Just saw Cruella!" posted another fan. "Talk about a fun time at the movie theater! As someone who's favorite Disney movie has always been 101 Dalmatians I love this new spin on the character! and EMMA STONE KILLS THIS ROLE! Make sure to see this film IN THE THEATER!"

Just saw Cruella! Talk about a fun time at the movie theater! As someone who’s favorite Disney movie has always been 101 Dalmatians I love this new spin on the character! and EMMA STONE KILLS THIS ROLE!

"I saw #cruella last night with no expectations," says someone else. "It is truly one of the best films I've seen in a long time. Emma Stone is perfect. I'm still not over the centerpiece dress. Tragic. Haha."

One fan writes, "Cruella is everything. Emma Stone is everything. This film is the best thing to happen in 2 years.

Seeing some gold in Emma's future because of her performance, another Cruella viewer tweeted, "Well no doubt, another Oscar for Emma Stone, Cruella is Fantastic, delightful in every way."

"Cruella was a haunting & epic origin story on one of Disney's finest villains from 101 Dalmatians! Emma Stone will truly blow you away!" says someone else.

And another fan, who's already hoping for a sequel, posted to Twitter: "Cruella was so fun! Emma Stone is *chef's kiss* Bring on Cruella 2!"

Directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stone, Cruella also stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. Stone also served as an executive producer alongside Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella in the previous live-action adaptations of 101 Dalmatians. Dana Fox and Tony McNamara wrote the screenplay, which serves as an origin story explaining how Cruella de Vil came to be.

"This isn't necessarily an aspirational character, so to speak, except for in the fact that she's really harnessing her creativity and who she is in a very strong way, and she's learning to accept that who she is in her nature does win in the end," Stone has said of the role, via Fatherly. "Her biggest weakness in the end - the original character of Cruella de Vil does get to some pretty dark places, and I wouldn't necessarily call those positive."

Cruella is now playing in theaters in the United States and it is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access. You can see what other people are saying about the new movie on Twitter.

