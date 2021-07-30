After Scarlett Johansson filed a suit against Disney over the release of Black Widow, Emma Stone is now reportedly considering doing the same thing over the release of Cruella. Yesterday, Johansson made headlines when it was revealed that she was suing Disney because of a potential "breach of contract" over the release of Black Widow. Johansson claimed that Disney's decision to release the film on Disney+ Premier Access broke her contract, as her salary is directly linked to box office earnings. Now, after Johansson went to battle against Disney, it's looking like Emma Stone could be next in line.

There has been no confirmation about Stone's intentions, but Matt Belloni of The Hollywood Reporter said that he's heard that "Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options." If true, it could be a huge story as many movie stars have had their films released on Disney+ instead of an exclusive theater release. If Stone does indeed file a suit against Disney, we could be anticipating many more lawsuits of its kind. Belloni reported that Emily Blunt of Jungle Cruise (which also was given a simultaneous Disney+ Premier Access release) is another name to look out for in the coming days or weeks. We will keep you updated on any new developments.

Emma Stone starred as the titular character in Cruella to critical and fan acclaim. Although the film faired unexpectedly well at the box office, it was also released simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access, which certainly affected its potential box office earnings. Apparently, Stone's contract and salary were also directly linked with the box office, so she possibly has a case much like Johansson. It was also reported earlier this year that Cruella 2 was in development, but a potential lawsuit from Emma Stone could certainly affect that.

Belloni reported that Johansson has a lot of support from fellow artists behind the scenes. Apparently many artists had negative feelings about the Premier Access releases, and they are glad that someone - specifically an A-List actor - has put Disney in their crosshairs. If Emma Stone were to do the same thing, she would probably get a lot of support from fellow actors. This is the first lawsuit of its kind, so there's no telling what happens next. There's no word on whether any artists have the same kind of suit against WarnerMedia, which released many films simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. If that happens, we could be looking at a large scale lawsuit fiasco. It could get interesting is what I'm saying.

Disney responded to Johansson's lawsuit yesterday with an aggressive statement, saying, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date." This is only the beginning. This news originated at What I'm Hearing with Matt Belloni.