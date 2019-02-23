Disney's Cruella will reportedly begin production this summer in London, England. Emma Stone is attached to star as the 101 Dalmatians villainess in the live-action movie, which is set to be directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tanya). It has been a while since we have had an update about the project, but this summer seems like the perfect time to begin shooting for a possible summer 2020 release date. It was originally believed that Cruella was going to be released in May of this year, but that obviously isn't happening. Disney probably doesn't even have the room in their release schedule anyway.

A firm production start for Cruella has not yet been announced. Sources close to the long-in development project only say that cameras are set to begin rolling this summer. Regardless of when, this is good news for Disney fans who have been waiting to see Emma Stone take on the role of Cruella de Vil. Disney is currently getting ready for a big year in terms of their live-action remakes, releasing Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

Early story details for Cruella point to England in the early 1980s, right after the punk movement splintered into a million pieces. It's not clear if the punk element will remain, but that would be a pretty awesome way to get into the roots of Cruella de Vil. Maybe she was friends with Sid and Nancy before everything went downhill, though they were both dead by 1979. Whatever the case may be, sources are saying that the movie will have a punk rock attitude, which could mean any number of things for a Disney production.

Glenn Close starred as Cruella de Vil in the original 101 Dalmatians live-action remake and its sequel. Close has expressed interest in returning since she loved tackling the role, but unless Disney offers her a cameo in the movie, she'll be left out. Emma Stone is the new villainess in town. It's going to be very interesting to see how the studio reimagines that character and tells her origin story. As seen with Maleficent, Disney isn't afraid to take things to a dark place and Cruella could certainly benefit from some grit thrown in the mix.

Sadly, there aren't really any other significant updates about Cruella at this time. But, hopefully that will all change now that production is starting to ramp up. If the summer production start ends up being accurate, we could see some casting information in the coming weeks, which should help to shed some more light on the somewhat mysterious project. While we wait, Disney is going into 2019 with its eye on the prize. This year could end up being one of the biggest for the long-running studio with their live-action remakes along with their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios projects, which are all set to break some box office records. The Cruella production start news was first reported by The Disney Insider.