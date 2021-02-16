A new poster for Disney's upcoming Cruella, a live action origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, has now been released and shows of Emma Stone's wild new look as the title character. Along with the poster, which confirms a release date of May 2021, comes the announcement that the first trailer for the movie will hit the internet tomorrow.

"Hello cruel world."

Cruella will chart the early life of the legendary Disney villain. Set in the punk rock scene of 1970s London, the movie will follow young fashion designer Cruella de Vil, who becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially dalmatians, until she eventually becomes the ruthless and terrifying legend that we all love to hate. While we have yet to see any footage from Cruella, based on the poster it's clear that the movie will be leaning heavily into the 70's punk rock aesthetic, particularly where Stone's titular villain is concerned.

Cruella is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Kelly Marcel (Venom), and Tony McNamara (The Favourite), as well as Dana Fox and Steve Zissis. La La Land actress Emma Stone is stepping into the lead role of notorious criminal Cruella de Vil, with the supporting cast set to feature Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

Despite production wrapping on Cruella at the end of last year, not much has really been revealed about the live-action origin story. Disney has obviously seen huge success with the live-action remakes of their classic movies, the most successful of which have adhered very closely to their animated predecessors. The likes of billion dollar releases such as The Lion King and Aladdin have been near-enough copies of their beloved counterparts, but Cruella will be much different and more akin to 2014's Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie.

Cruella is currently scheduled to debut in movie theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021. Though, depending on the state of the world come that time, it would not be too surprising to see the movie's release moved to Disney+ instead, or at the very least a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release as was previously believed to be the case.

Cruella is just one of several live-action Disney projects due to be released by the studio, which includes a remake of Pinocchio directed by Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Peter Pan & Wendy, a live action remake of Disney's 1953 animated film Peter Pan which is being directed by David Lowery and will star Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the title roles. Disney are also currently working on Enchanted 2, a long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted which will reunite Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

With the popularity of Disney+ on the rise, and with so many projects in the pipeline across multiple franchises, it's certainly a good time to be a Disney fan. Stay tuned for the debut of the first Cruella trailer. This comes to us courtesy of the official Cruella Twitter account.