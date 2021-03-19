Disney's upcoming live action outing, Cruella will not be shying away from the iconic villain's nefarious schemes and violent outlook, with the movie now officially rated PG-13. Cruella has been given this rating due to "some violence and thematic elements," meaning it will likely be a little more adult-oriented than the animated adventures on which it's based.

Cruella is not the first live action Disney feature to receive a PG-13 rating, with the recent remake of Mulan also given the same designation. While this was not too surprising, as the latter deals with war and swordfights, it's a wonder what Cruella will involve. A description like "thematic elements" is really rather vague, but with the movie set to depict the events that led to Cruella de Vil becoming obsessed with dogs' skins, especially dalmatians, Cruella could get a bit dark as the character slowly grows into the ruthless and terrifying legend that we all love to hate.

The recent trailer for Cruella quickly garnered comparisons to R-rated movies like director Todd Phillips' Joker, so perhaps these comparisons were not quite as laughable as first thought, with the movie telling the same story of a disturbed antihero-type lead. Albeit the Disney version, of course.

Cruella will pick up with the infamous Disney character in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, and follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The movie will introduce audiences to a much younger version of the character than we're used to, and centres around iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, charting her early life, long before she became a dog-murdering maniac. Directed by I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl's Craig Gillespie from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Kelly Marcel (Venom), and Tony McNamara (The Favourite), as well as Dana Fox and Steve Zissis.

Cruella has amassed an all-star cast led by La La Land actress and Academy Award winner Emma Stone in the titular role of notorious criminal Cruella de Vil, with the supporting cast set to feature the likes of two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

Cruella is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 28, 2021, by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Cruella is just one of several live-action Disney projects due to be released by the studio, including a remake of Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a live action remake of Disney's 1953 animated film Peter Pan titled Peter Pan & Wendy, and Enchanted 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted which will reunite Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. This comes to us courtesy of Film Ratings.