One of Disney's biggest villains is making her return to the big screen this summer. Kicking off the season with her punk rock attitude is Emma Stone as Cruella. We'll get to see how this Dalmatian hating baddie became the woman we all know and loathe with an epic origin story that has been compared to Joker. Cruella will be one of Disney's first big releases as movie theaters around the country continue to open.

Following its debut during tonight's 2021 Grammy Show, The Walt Disney Company has released the sneak peek plus three additional still images from its all-new live-action feature film Cruella, starring Academy Award-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, directed by Craig Gillespie. The film will be released on Friday, May 28.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

The new images from Cruella show off some of the fashionable looks we'll get to see in this Disney movie, with the studio's latest live-action remake obviously gunning for a Best Costume design Oscar. The looks are incredible, as filmmaker Craig Gillespie captures the true spirit and independent vibe of the '70s punk rock scene. Cruella is rocking one black leather look that puts Joan Jett to shame, with 'The Future' sprayed across her face.

The minute long TV trailer that arrived during The Grammys gives us plenty of new footage, mixed with moments from the debut theatrical-style Cruella trailer that arrived earlier in the year. We see Emma Stone's cruel and ruthless villain as she comes up in the fashion world with a look that is truly all her own. She sees a world of opportunity, knowing she was always destined for more in this life. Does Cruella have that killer instinct that one needs to make it in the fashion industry? She certainly seems to believe so. She is the queen of mean. She is woman. Hear her roar. Oh, and don't worry. There are Dalmatians present in this latest sneak peek.

Disney's Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone and Michelle Wright ("Baby Driver") serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.