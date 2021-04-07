A new trailer for Disney's Cruella further teases Emma Stone's journey from shy fashion designer to full-blown pantomime villain. Beginning Cruella as a version of the character the likes of which we have never seen before, Stone's Estella "Cruella" de Vil will soon be transformed into the black-and-white Disney bad guy we all know and love to hate, and the Academy Award winning actress looks to be relishing in the over-the-top nature of the character as she goes from Estella to Cruella.

This transformation will be central to the story of Cruella, with Emma Stone, who also acts as a producer on the project as well as starring in the lead, recently revealed that the movie will show a new side to the infamous character, adding an unexpected depth to the 101 Dalmatians villain. "It's hard to call someone a bad 'un completely when you see them from the very beginning," Stone said of her portrayal in Cruella. "You know, once you've seen the origin story, things start to piece together and make a bit more sense, even though her behaviour as an adult is not necessarily excusable in any way. I think by the time you get to the end of [this film], you start to understand how this narrative around Cruella developed."

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) steps into the expensive shows of Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella begins in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, and follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney's Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Cruella is scheduled to be released theatrically and simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28, 2021 in the United States. Cruella will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers at a later date at no extra cost. This comes to us courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.