Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil in the first trailer for Disney's upcoming live action origin story, Cruella. Stepping into the role of the legendary 101 Dalmatians villain, Stone's take on the character is a lot more punk rock than you would perhaps expect, as the movie dives into the early years of the infamous fashion designer and London heiress. Cruella will be releasing in theaters May 28, 2021.

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Directed by I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl's Craig Gillespie from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Kelly Marcel (Venom), and Tony McNamara (The Favourite), as well as Dana Fox and Steve Zissis, Cruella stars La La Land actress and Academy Award winner Emma Stone in the lead role of notorious criminal Cruella de Vil, with the supporting cast set to feature the likes of Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Joel Fry as Jasper, Emily Beecham as Anita, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

Production wrapped on Cruella some time ago, but since then updates have been very scarce. Until now, of course. Shazam! star Mark Strong, who stars in Cruella as Boris, recently provided some insight into what audiences can expect from the iconic Disney villain's backstory. "What the film does, which is brilliant, is try to throw a light on where the Cruella that we think we know has come from," he said. "It's a development story, as you see Cruella grow into the Cruella de Vil that we know and love to hate."

Strong has also teased the scale of the movie and what it was like to be part of such a huge production, with the cast transported back to the fashion world of the 1970's, as well as working with director Craig Gillespie and co-stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. "Well, I had a great time. Craig Gillespie, who directed it, I was a big fan of," the actor divulged. "I loved I, Tonya and I loved Lars and the Real Girl, the films that he made before I got to know him. Just liking the stuff he'd made meant that we wanted to work together, and he asked me to play this part in Cruella.

It was fantastic being on set. It's such a massive production. There are huge fashion and ballroom sequences in it, which are just so impressive. I got to be on set during those days and spend most of my time with the two Emmas - Emma Stoneand Emma Thompson. It was just great being able to shoot the breeze with those guys during the downtime, and then play with them, telling this fantastical story that I think people are thoroughly going to enjoy, when the cameras were rolling." Cruella is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021.