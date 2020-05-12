Uncork'd Entertainment has provided us with an exclusive clip from their gritty thriller Cry for the Bad Man. I Spit On Your Grave's Camille Keaton breaks Isolation to seek justice in the movie, which is teased in the NSFW clip. The movie weaves a southern tale of women's struggles, terrible men, and the shotgun that may be able to keep said men away. Uncork'd Entertainment released Cry for the Bad Man arrived on DVD and Digital May 5th.

Cry for the Bad Man takes place when a small-town widow is grieving in isolation. She receives a deadly ultimatum from the privileged sons of a local land developer to sell her beloved property, which is shown in our exclusive clip. With 24 hours to decide and her pleas to the town's corrupt sheriff falling on deaf ears, she realizes she must take matters into her own hands. Her quest for justice turns into an all-out battle and grisly confrontation. Threatened with violence, the woman responds with violence, as she's forced to make a last stand.

The powerful and privileged family uses their connections to law enforcement and uses intimidation to persuade the woman to sign their ultimatum, but after she refuses to comply, the brothers resign to take care of her for once and for all. They decide that they are going to get the home, no matter what. Cry for the Bad Man is its own beast and is the perfect movie for horror fans at this time.

Cry for the Bad Man is directed and written by Sam Farmer, and starring Camille Keaton (I Spit on Your Grave), Karen Konzen, and Scott Peeler. Farmer was recently interviewed about the movie and some of his inspirations. As it turns out, he was looking for a more realistic way of working within a budget and getting Keaton on board. He had this to say.

"The short answer is it was more pragmatic. When we had a limited budget, we pitched an idea to Camille Keaton and she accepted it based off of what she was interested in and what we knew we'd be able to accomplish with minimal resources. That said, I haven't really talked about this, but at the time that we worked on it I was a producer at a PBS station down here and I had pitched an idea for a docu-series called 'Soft Target,' which was about violence against women, specifically here in the city of Jacksonville. Jacksonville had been experiencing a spike in murder at the time, and violent crime. And interestingly enough, apropos to this lockdown, Duvall County right now is experiencing another spike in crime despite the shelter-in-place order, which is weird."

Cry for the Bad Man is now out on Blu-ray and VOD and ready to get hearts racing. It's also a nice compliment to the Lynyrd Skynyrd 1976 song, which is about something completely totally different, though it fits the vibe really well. The song is more about money and manager issues, which fits in with the southern tones. You can check out our exclusive clip from the gritty thriller above.