Robert Bronzi is back. Known for being a Charles Bronson lookalike, the actor is carving out a name for himself in the genre world with plenty of exciting thrillers, Westerns, and now, he's even getting into the slasher genre with the insane looking Cry Havoc, which is coming to On Demand this summer.

Robert Bronzi first appeared in Death Kiss, which was received well and followed by Once Upon a Time in Deadwood. Now he faces his deadliest opponent yet in Cry Havoc, which will be available this May On Demand. In Cry Havoc, An ambitious young reporter is granted an interview with one of the FBI's most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, called Havoc. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter.

Co-starring Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop) Emily Sweet, and JD Angstadt, writer-director Rene Perez's Cry Havoc premieres on demand May 5 from Midnight Releasing. Here's what Robert Bronzi has to say about being the world's premiere Charles Bronson lookalike. Asked if he was Charles Bronson reincarnated, the actor says this.

"I have to say no, I'm not his reincarnation. I'm his double. I was born with this face, with this body and with this talent. I have used my appearance to my advantage throughout my career as a stuntman and actor. I'm grateful for the resemblance to Bronson and I'm very proud to be his double. Charles Bronson always was and will always be my favorite actor."

Robert Bronzi never got to actually meet Charles Bronson before his death. About taking on a career as a Bronson look alike, he had this to say about the choice.

"Pretty much my whole life when I was a young man I started to cut my hair and moustache like Bronson. Many years ago in Hungary I worked as a horse breeder and horse trainer. At the horse breeding center we had a lot of visitors every day, people told me "hey boy ! you know you look like Charles Bronson? " I worked with my very good friend Peter, he would always say that I looked like him, and he began to call me Bronzi. So he gave me my nickname. After that everyone called me Bronzi and it become my artist name."

You can check out Robert Bronzi in the trailer for Cry Havoc, which definitely has the potential to launch a new horror franchise. We also have the poster art for the movie, which images what it would have been like to have an 80s style slasher movie that actually starred the iconic Charles Bronson.