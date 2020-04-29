Top Dollar Films and The Darkest Machines have provided us with an exclusive clip from their upcoming horror thriller Cry Havoc. The movie is directed by Rene Perez (The Dead and the Damned) and it features the deranged killer Havoc from Playing with Dolls: Havoc. In the previous installment, the serial killer escapes from prison and then terrorized unsuspecting lovers at their cabin getaway with a chainsaw. Luckily we don't have to wait very long to see the sequel. Cry Havoc comes to VOD on May 5th, 2020.

Cry Havoc stars Emily Sweet (Fear Pharm), Robert Bronzi (the Charles Bronson look-alike in From Hell to the Wild West and Death Kiss), Richard Tyson, and JD Angst. The story centers on an ambitious young reporter who is granted an interview with one of the FBI's most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, named Havoc. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter, who just so happens to be Robert Bronzi. It's almost too perfect and our exclusive clip reveals that the reporter is going to need all of the help she can get.

In the Cry Havoc trailer, we see Robert Bronzi as the cop going rogue in order to stop the masked killer. As he runs out of bullets, he finds that a rock is just as good as a weapon in his hands as he smashes Havoc in the face. Bronzi looks exactly like Charles Bronson and the movie looks like Dirty Harry taking on an extreme version of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. It's a striking visual and Cry Havoc looks like a solid horror thriller with some elements of comedy and absurdity.

This isn't the first time that Robert Bronzi has worked with writer/director Rene Perez. The two previously worked on Death Kiss together, which was a low-budget affair that seemingly resurrected Charles Bronson from the grave to rid the streets of scum. The two clearly have chemistry working together and Cry Havoc will more than likely go on to be bigger than Death Kiss was. We'll just have to wait and see how horror fans react to Perez's latest project with Bronzi on board to bring some grit to the genre.

Robert Bronzi was never able to meet Charles Bronson before he passed away, but he is very proud to look like the Dirty Harry actor. He was aware of his looks early on in life and started cutting his hair and mustache to look even more like Bronson. Since then, he has been given a number of roles and stunt double work too. Cry Havoc should give the actor some more exposure, which will more than likely end up with some larger roles down the line. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the exclusive clip from Cry Havoc above.