Clint Eastwood is back to work his next big project, as the 90-year-old actor and filmmaker has reportedly begun scouting locations for an upcoming shoot. Word is Eastwood is in talks with Warner Bros. to direct and star in Cry Macho, a new movie based on the original novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing alongside Eastwood and Tim Moore. Nick Schenk penned the screenplay using the original 1975 novel as inspiration.

Cry Macho will star Clint Eastwood as a "onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man."

There have been multiple attempts to get a Cry Macho movie made in the past, but the project still has yet to make its way to the big screen. In 1991, production on a movie adaptation began in Mexico with Jaws star Roy Scheider in the lead role, but the project was scrapped soon after. Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to play Eastwood's character in another planned adaptation in 2011, which would have marked his return to acting after his sting as the Governor of California. Like the Scheider version, the project was canceled before production could get very far.

Frequently seen on the big screen for nearly seven decades, Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood star for most of his life .Appearing in a variety of famous Westerns, Eastwood became a household name by leading classics like A Fistful of Dollars and The Outlaw Josey Wales. He moved behind the camera in the 1980's, and his debut movie as a director, Pale Rider, was the highest grossing Western of the decade. He has since found even greater success as a director, winning Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for his 1993 Western Unforgiven. He'd repeat this success by winning Best Director and Best Picture Oscars a decade later for Million Dollar Baby.

Eastwood also has appeared in several of the movies he directs. This includes having roles in his Oscar-winning movies, Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. He also directed and starred in 2008's Gran Torino, which is the filmmaker's second highest-grossing movie to date. More recently, he helmed and led 2018's The Mule, which is also written by Nick Schenk. Eastwood played Korean War veteran and drug mule Earl Stone, based on the real-life story of Leo Sharp. Last year's Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell earned great acclaim from critics and Academy Award nominations, though Eastwood didn't appear in the movie.

While Eastwood is said to be scouting locations, a production start yet has not yet been officially set for Cry Macho. If all goes well, the movie can reportedly make its way to movie theaters by Winter 2021. Additional casting announcements are yet to be revealed. Deadline was the first to report this news.