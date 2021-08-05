Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle where we like him for his new western Cry Macho. Here's the first look at Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. They've even thrown in a rooster.

Clint Eastwood's back in the saddle in these #CryMacho first look photos, proving that he'll always be a cowboy at heart — even at 91. https://t.co/XDB5BLYsNa — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 5, 2021

The official Warner Bros. synopsis read, "Based on the book, Cry Macho stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man."

See Clint Eastwood Return to His Cowboy Ways in First Look at His New Film Cry Macho https://t.co/RBNjSpmJ0U 📷: Claire Folger pic.twitter.com/onppACaToJ — People (@people) August 5, 2021

Clint Eastwood explains, "It's about |a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground. He would normally never do it, but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again." He also alluded to a cocky co-star, saying, "The rooster would do exactly what he's supposed to, everything, it was very simple and kind of fun."

'Cry Macho' the novel, was originally written as a screenplay, 'Macho,' by N. Richard Nash. Unable to sell the screenplay, he adapted it into a novel, which then got adapted by him AGAIN into a screenplay. Talk about full circle. Names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pierce Brosnan, and Burt Lancaste were eager to star at different points. Even Eastwood tried to get it up and running years ago in 1988. In 2003, an adaptation was announced with Al Ruddy producing and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role. After postponing filming because of Schwarzenegger's term as the governor of California, the production was canceled in 2011 following revelations of a scandal involving him.

Cry Macho will make this the 40th movie for Clint Eastwood to be in the director's chair. At age 74, he became the oldest person to win the Best Director Oscar for Million Dollar Baby, ﻿proving he still had it. His 2019 film Richard Jewell ﻿garnered many nominations and praise, just as The Mule﻿﻿ did in 2018. The man is unstoppable and a master storyteller. He knows how to pick 'em.

Speaking of finding a story worth telling he says, "I think I'm on a track of doing pictures nobody wants to do, that they're all afraid of. I guess it's the era we live in, where they're doing remakes of The Dukes of Hazzard and other old television shows. I must say, I'm not a negative person, but sometimes I wonder what kind of movies people are going to be making 10 years from now if they follow this trajectory. When I grew up there was such a variety of movies being made. You could go see Sergeant York or Sitting Pretty or Sullivan's Travels, dozens of pictures, not to mention all the great B movies. Now, they're looking for whatever the last hit was. If it's The Incredibles, they want 'The Double Incredibles.' My theory is they ought to corral writers into writers' buildings like they used to and start out with fresh material." You said it.

Cry Macho also stars Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett (in his feature film debut), Natalia Traven, . Alexandra Ruddy, and Ana Rey. Cry Macho hits theaters and on HBO Max on September 17 and will be available to stream for 31 days after its release. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.