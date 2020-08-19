Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in 2013. The incident allegedly occurred in New York City and comes after 30 women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. None of the previous accusations have included rape. Instead, they all involve unwanted groping, which stemmed from one woman coming forward last year and accusing Gooding Jr. of touching her breast at a New York nightclub. From there, the Manhattan district attorney's office publicly documented claims of an additional 19 women, though that number has now risen to 30.

In a new lawsuit, a woman, who requests to remain anonymous, claims that Cuba Gooding Jr. raped her in a New York hotel room twice. She says that the actor invited her and a friend to have drinks at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo. From there, Gooding Jr. coaxed the woman up to his room where he stated that he just wanted to quickly change his clothes to continue having drinks downstairs. The woman alleges that Gooding Jr. would not let her leave the room.

The lawsuit alleges that Cuba Gooding Jr. would not let the woman out of his hotel room and that he threw her on the bed and removed her clothing while she repeatedly said, "no." The woman claims that she said, "no" multiple times, but Gooding Jr. ignored her. She then alleges that he raped her again. One of the lawyers representing the anonymous woman is Gloria Allred, the long-time women's rights lawyer. It is unclear if this information has been brought up in Gooding Jr.'s current trial for groping numerous women.

Cuba Gooding's lawyer, Mark J. Heller, says the allegations are "completely false and defamatory." Heller notes that there have not been any criminal charges involving the rape in the 7 years since the alleged incident took place. The lawyer went on to say the "alleged event never took place," and "my client is totally innocent of any of these false allegations and we're confident it will be dismissed." As for why the anonymous woman is coming forward now, Heller claims, "She's probably just somebody who's looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s case."

The woman claims she was left with "emotional pain, suffering, and a loss of enjoyment of life." The suit seeks unspecified damages. Cuba Gooding Jr. has plead not guilty to the groping charges, which he is currently on trial for. If convicted, he could spend up to a year behind bars, though it's not clear if the current rape allegations will be brought into play or not. Since that is a separate case, Gooding Jr. could be facing a lot more jail time if criminal charges are brought in. The New York Times was one of the first outlets to report on the Cuba Gooding Jr. rape allegations.