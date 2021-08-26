The 1997 movie The Cube is getting a remake, a Japanese remake that is. In the new trailer we get our first look from the newest version of what is just titled Cube. The original film was released in 1987 and spawned three films in the series. The premise was unique for the time and set the tone for many future films. ﻿

After a man named Alderson is killed in a mysterious cube-shaped room, five strangers - Quentin, Worth, Holloway, Leaven, and Rennes - awaken and meet in another identical room. No one knows where they are or how they got there. Of course as they explore the maze they realize shortly that there are traps can clearly getting out will not be so easy. ﻿

The films all had a similar story or theme but the first movie did pretty well and has turned somewhat into a cult classic. Now we have a new movie coming out with more of a modern look and feel from Japanese director Yasuhiko Shimizu. The film will also star Masaki Suda, Anne Watanabe, Masaki Okada, Hikaru Tashiro, Takumi Saito and Kōtarō Yoshida. ﻿

We don't have a lot of information on this film other than it is basing the remake of the original script so it doesn't appear to be a reboot so to speak. From the trailer we see similar themes but in a modern world or so it appears. ﻿

This is the latest film from Shimizu as he has already received high praise from his previous film, Manriki﻿released in 2019. ﻿The director is not afraid to be different so this should be an interesting take on an already pretty interesting concept. ﻿As of now it is slated for release in Japan on October 22nd 2021. No word of if and when it will get a theatrical release in the states yet. However with Lionsgate being involved in the production, we could see it streaming sometime this fall. The official poster can be seen below also. ﻿

If you somehow missed out on the original, I personally recommend seeing the film. Looking at the moves that followed after The Cube was released you can see where many got the idea or concept from. The sequels are worth watching as well but the original is a must. There was talks about a new series coming out that was supposed to connect to the movies but no word on if that is still happening. ﻿

One interesting note is that originally this move was suppose to be an American remake, however when the idea got shelved, this director and production company took the idea and went in this direction. ﻿

Are you a fan of The Cube? What do you think of the new trailer and concept? Is this a movie that will give the original some love? Let us know and don't forget to follow for any more breaking news and developments.