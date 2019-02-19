Cujo, the terrifyingly effective 80s cult horror based on the best-selling novel from Stephen King, will be released on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK in a Special Limited Two-Disc Edition as part of the Eureka Classics range from 29 April 2019. Featuring a Limited Edition Hardbound Slipcase, with artwork designed by Graham Humphreys, a Limited Edition Collector's Booklet and Bonus Blu-ray disc [4000 units ONLY].

Evil bites when a monstrous canine terrorizes a helpless family in this legendary cult classic. Based on the best-selling novel from Stephen King, Cujo gives horror a new name. While Donna (Dee Wallace, The Howling, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) and Vic Trenton struggle to save their rocky marriage, their son Tad befriends the lovable St. Bernard who belongs to their mechanic. But what they don't realize is that a bat bite has transformed Cujo from a docile pup to a vicious killer. With Vic away on business, Donna and Tad's car trouble pushes them into a living nightmare - trapped by the demonic, relentless dog from hell. This critically acclaimed thriller promises to have you glued to your seat and foaming at the mouth!

Making its UK debut on Blu-ray, with over 7 hours of extra content, Eureka! Classics is proud to present Lewis Teague's Cujo in this special Limited Two-Disc Blu-ray Edition.

Related: Stephen King Wins Back Rights to Some of His Biggest Horror Titles

Special Limited Edition (4000 units)

• Hardbound Slipcase, featuring newly commissioned artwork by iconic British illustrator Graham Humphreys

• Reversible sleeve featuring artwork by Justin Osbourn and original poster artwork

• PLUS: A LIMITED EDITION 60-PAGE Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Lee Gambin, author Scott Harrison, and Craig Ian Mann; illustrated with archival imagery from the film's production.

DISC ONE

• 1080p presentation of the film, on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK

• Uncompressed LPCM mono soundtrack

• Optional English SDH subtitles

• New and exclusive feature length audio commentary by Lee Gambin, author of Nope, Nothing Wrong Here: The Making of Cujo

• New interview with Dee Wallace [40 mins]

• New interview with composer Charles Bernstein [35 mins]

• New interview with stuntman Gary Morgan [25 mins]

• New interview with stuntwoman Jean Coulter [21 mins]

• New interview with casting director Marcia Ross. [20 mins]

• New interview with visual effects artist Kathie Lawrence [13 mins]

• New interview with special effects designer Robert Clark [12 mins]

• New interview with dog trainer Teresa Miller [28 mins]

• Dog Days: The Making of Cujo - archival documentary on the film's production [42 mins]

DISC TWO (Limited Edition Only)

• Q&A with Dee Wallace from "Cinemaniacs & Monster Fest 2015", moderated by Lee Gambin [96 mins]

• New interview with critic and author Kim Newman [25 mins]

Disc collector's from the UK or with a region free blu-ray player can pre-order Cujo (Eureka Classics) Limited 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition from Amazon right now.