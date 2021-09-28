With 10 seasons (100 episodes!) under their belts, the Curb Your Enthusiasm crew are a glutton for punishment as they head into the 11th season. HBO has just released the teaser, and we all know Larry David's germaphobe ways... I think we're in store for Larry's response to the pandemic. We'll see!

We left off with quite a finale. While the familiar wah-wah of horns signals the ending, we usually have things fairly tidied up by each season's finale. That was not the case with season 9. With a death sentence placed on him by the Ayatollah of Iran, breaking up with his girlfriend (Lauren Graham) and his 'Fatwa! The Musical,' starring Lin-Manuel Miranda going up in smoke one week before opening night, not to mention the litany of self-sabotaging and petty provoked conflict that Larry tangles himself up in, we see him running for his life screaming, "Fatwa's over! Didn't they tell you? Don't shoot! They called it off!" and cue the horns.

Speaking last year if Curb would be returning, "I always say every season is the last season of Curb," executive producer Jeff Schaffer tells of the fate of the series."All that work, and Larry has learned nothing. That final scene was built to be the last scene ever of Curb, until it's not. So we're just going to have to wait and see. I thought Larry ran very well, for the record - Larry is very fleet of foot."

And asked if there was a message the show was trying to convey?

"I don't think anyone has ever asked us what the message of our show is. (Laughs) When we write the show, we never put any thought into, "What's the message?" We just try to make the funniest show possible. What was exciting about this season was that Larry has always had an antagonistic relationship with his environment, and this year we wanted to explore what would happen when it wasn't just antagonistic, but that his world wanted him dead."

Well, from the teaser showing us that shiny bald pate, we know Larry David must have made it out alive. I cannot wait to see Susie tear into Larry with her beautifully-foul-mouthed soliloquies. Jeff's complete understanding he gifts Larry when he's told Larry's version of events is always heartwarming. Please continue the delicious feud with Ted Danson. Richard Lewis on his never-ending path to Zen makes us all give ourselves a break.

If you've been sleeping on Curb for a decade, stream it, and catch up! It's improvisational no-script-needed spontaneity showcases the skills of all the players. It's chalk full of guest stars, portraying themselves, having to reckon with the over-the-top Larry in one ridiculous predicament after another. You'll feel the need to pepper your sentences with a repetitive 'pretty, pretty... You can't use too many!

What's in store for our favorite crank? Tune and and find out! The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Larry David, Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Ted Danson (The Good Place) and Richard Lewis (Anything But Love) returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season October 24 only on HBO Max..